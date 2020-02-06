Eighteen Prior Lake High School seniors signed their national letters of intent Feb. 5 in a ceremony at the school.
Two signed with Division I programs. Dawson Garcia made it official, signing with Marquette University to play Division I basketball. The 6-foot-11 forward made the decision live at the high school back on Nov. 20 on cbssports.com.
Meanwhile, Josie Kropp will also be going to Marquette to play Division I women's lacrosse.
In football, Dylan Bair and Blake Whaley are headed to Division II programs, signing with the University of Minnesota-Duluth and Minnesota State-Mankato, respectively. DJ Doyen will be on the gridiron for Rochester Community Technical College.
In soccer, Kyle Anderson will play Division III at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota in Winona, and Bryanne Pinkowski will compete at the same level at the University of Wisconsin–Platteville.
Ella Schnackenberg is headed to the Division III level in women's basketball at the College of Saint Benedict. Haidyn Pitsch signed at the NAIA level at Dakota Wesleyan University in South Dakota.
In women's hockey, Paige Pavlish and Kya Oscsendorf will play at the Division III level at the University of St. Thomas and St. Olaf College, respectively.
In baseball, Austin Gordon is going to the Division II level at Minnesota-Duluth. Cooper Schnackeberg will play Division III at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, as will Sam Emmerich at St. John's Abbey and Jonah Haeg at St. Thomas.
In women's swimming, Jaden Clark signed with St. Benedict, while Nina Polk will compete at the Division II level in women's lacrosse at Fort Lewis College in Colorado. Sydney Mickett will play Division III softball at St. Thomas.