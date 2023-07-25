For the second straight fall, Will Emerson will represent Prior Lake in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League.
The senior will play for the MAP South team. He's the only Laker to make one of the seven Minnesota squads. The eighth team is from Wisconsin.
The Elite League was founded in 2007 to give the state's top players another way to face top-flight competition and get more exposure without leaving their homes or missing all of the experiences that high school hockey provides.
Training camps are held in August. The season starts in September and runs through late October.
Emerson, a defenseman, had four goals and nine assists for Prior Lake last winter, as the team finished with an 11-14-1 overall record (8-7-1 in the South Suburban Conference).
In his sophomore season, Emerson helped the Lakers win the Section 2AA title to earn the program's first-ever trip to the state tournament. He had 10 assists for Prior Lake that season as the team took fourth at state.
In 2021, Prior Lake had five players competing in the Elite League.
Meanwhile, the SSC had just just five players selected to compete with Lakeville South, Lakeville North, Eastview and Rosemount all having one player on the MAP South roster.
The five players is the fewest the SSC has had over the last 13 years.
Wayzata and Minnetonka both lead the metro schools with each team having seven players selected, while Eden Prairie has six and Edina has five.
Grand Rapids has the most players selected with eight.
More information on the Elite League and all the rosters can be found at hselitehockey.com.