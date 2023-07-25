Will Emerson

Prior Lake defenseman Will Emerson (22) will play in the Upper Midwest High School Elite for the second straight year. He's the lone representative for the Lakers.

 Tom Schardin/Southwest News Media

For the second straight fall, Will Emerson will represent Prior Lake in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League.

The senior will play for the MAP South team. He's the only Laker to make one of the seven Minnesota squads. The eighth team is from Wisconsin.

