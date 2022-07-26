Will Emerson will skate with some of the top high school players in the state this fall.
The Prior Lake junior will play for the MAP South team in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League. He's the only Laker to make one of the seven Minnesota squads. The eighth team is from Wisconsin.
The Elite League was founded in 2007 to give the state's top players another way to face top-flight competition and get more exposure without leaving their homes or missing all of the experiences that high school hockey provides.
Training camps are held in August. The season starts in September and runs through late October.
Last fall, Prior Lake had five players in the Elite League. Then last March, the Lakers won the Section 2AA title to earn the program's first-ever trip to the state tournament.
Prior Lake ended up fourth at state and finished the season with a 19-12 record. Emerson was part of the Lakers' defensive rotation, finishing the season with 10 assists.
It was Emerson's first season on the varsity and he made an impact on the defensive end. The Lakers had eight defensemen on the varsity last winter and four were seniors, so Emerson's role should increase this season.
Prior Lake finished 12-5 in the South Suburban Conference last year behind Lakeville South (17-1) and Lakeville North (15-3).
In total, the SSC will have 10 players competing in the Elite League this fall with Lakeville South having the the most with six. Eastview, Rosemount and Shakopee all have one player like Shakopee.
The 10 players is the fewest the SSC has had over the last 12 years.
Minnetonka has the most players in the league with 10, followed by Cretin-Derham Hall with eight, Edina with seven and Benilde-St. Margaret's with five.
Hermantown leads the northern schools (Section 7 and 8) with seven players selected, followed by Grand Rapids with six and Duluth East, Moorhead and Warroad each with five.