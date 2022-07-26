Will Emerson

Prior Lake senior Will Emerson was selected to play this fall in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League for the first time.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

Will Emerson will skate with some of the top high school players in the state this fall.

The Prior Lake junior will play for the MAP South team in the Upper Midwest High School Elite League. He's the only Laker to make one of the seven Minnesota squads. The eighth team is from Wisconsin.

