The Prior Lake baseball team gave up just six runs in three Section 2AAAA playoff games, but only managed just one victory.
The sixth-seeded Lakers lost 3-2 at home to eighth-seeded Waconia June 2 in an elimination game. The Wildcats hit a solo homer to lead off the top of the seventh inning to go up one run.
In the bottom of the seventh, Prior Lake got a leadoff single from junior Brody Stephany, but he was stranded at second base when a strikeout ended the Lakers' season.
Junior Hudson Johnson pitched 5 2/3 innings for Prior Lake, allowing two unearned runs while striking out 12. He tossed a complete game in the playoff opener May 29 with 13 strikeouts in the Lakers' 2-1 win at third-seeded Shakopee.
Top-seeded Minnetonka beat the Lakers in the semifinals May 31, winning 2-0.
Against Waconia, both of Prior Lake's runs came in the bottom of the sixth inning that tied the game at 2-2. Sophomore Nikhil Kandi drove both of them in with a two-run double with two outs.
Junior Linus Fleek finished 2 for 3 for Prior Lake, while Stephany and senior Noah Slates each had a hit.
Senior Blake Helberg was saddled with the loss, allowing one run in 1 1/3 innings.
Prior Lake finished the season with a 9-14 overall record, going 6-12 in the South Suburban Conference. There was no season in COVID-19 season; since then the Lakers have a 33-35 overall record, including 3-6 in the playoffs and 22-32 in the SSC.