Hudson Johnson

Junior Hudson Johnson struck out 12 in Prior Lake's 3-2 home loss June 2 to Waconia in a Section 2AAAA elimination game.

 Photo courtesy of Justin Braun/jbraunimages.com

The Prior Lake baseball team gave up just six runs in three Section 2AAAA playoff games, but only managed just one victory.

The sixth-seeded Lakers lost 3-2 at home to eighth-seeded Waconia June 2 in an elimination game. The Wildcats hit a solo homer to lead off the top of the seventh inning to go up one run.

