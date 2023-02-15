The Prior Lake girls hockey team couldn't pull off the huge upset in the Section 2AA semifinals Feb. 14.
Top-seeded Minnetonka just had too much firepower, winning 6-0 over the fourth-seeded Lakers at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina. Prior Lake earned a 2-1 home win in overtime over Eden Prairie in the quarterfinals Feb. 10.
That was the Lakers' first home playoff game since 2010. Prior Lake also snapped its string 12 straight losing campaigns, finishing the season with a 14-12-1 overall mark (7-10-1 in the South Suburban Conference).
The 14 wins are the most for the Lakers since the program went 15-9-2 in the 2009-10 season.
The win over Eden Prairie was Prior Lake's fifth playoff victory since it became Class 2A program at the start of the 2003-04 school year. The Lakers beat the Eagles 6-2 back on Dec. 20.
At that time, it was Prior Lake's first-ever win over Eden Prairie, snapping a 12-game losing skid against the perennial power.
In the playoff win, senior Ava Guillemette provided the overtime heroics. She scored an unassisted goal shorthanded 12:03 into the extra session to send the Lakers into the semifinals.
Guillemette also scored in the third period, tying the game at 1-1 with a goal with 6:23 left to play in the game. Senior Lula Swanson had the assist.
Junior Olivia Hansen made 38 saves in goal for Prior Lake, including eight in overtime. Hansen was even busier in the semifinal loss to Minnetonka.
She faced 61 shots, stopping 55 of them. The game was scoreless for most of the first period, before the Skippers scored with 3:48 left in the frame for a 1-0 lead.
Minnetonka led 3-0 after two periods and put the Lakers away with three goals in the final frame. Prior Lake was out 61-11.
The Lakers have not had a ton of success against Minnetonka over the years. Prior Lake is 0-6-1 in its last seven games with the Skippers.
The last win for the Lakers over Minnetonka was back in 2008, 1-0 at home.
Meanwhile, Prior Lake will graduate some top talent from this year's team, including six seniors — Guillemette, Swanson, Courtney Rook, Jaiden Zollman, Brooke Holmes and goalie Katie Larson.
Prior Lake's top-four scorers were seniors with Guillemette leading the team in points with 39 (16 goals, 23 assists). Swanson finished with 34 points, including a team-best 22 goals.
Holmes had 31 points (9 goals, 22 assists), followed by Zollman (3 goals, 4 assists), junior Clara Gillen (6 goals, 1 assist), sophomore Gianna Nest (4 goals, 2 assists), ninth grader Ava Anderson (1 goal, 5 assists), junior Siena Kropp (6 assists), sophomore Abby Grove (1 goal, 4 assists) and sophomore Sydney Kashmark (1 goal, 4 assists).
Others include junior Courtney Briggs (2 goals, 1 assist), Addi Heinicke (3 assists), junior Lana Disrud (1 goal, 2 assists), sophomore Allie Cammerrer (1 goal, 2 assists), ninth grader Olivia Drum (1 goal, 1 assist), Rook (1 assist) and sophomore Tessa Ginkel (1 assist).
Hansen played most of the minutes in goal for Prior Lake, ending the season with a 2.21 goals-against average, a .991 save percentage and three shutouts.
Larson also got some time in goal, posting a 2.24 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage appearing in five games. Junior Kayleigh Sandell appeared in four games in goal, finishing with a 2.69 goals-against average, a .900 save percentage and one shutout.