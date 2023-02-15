The Prior Lake girls hockey team couldn't pull off the huge upset in the Section 2AA semifinals Feb. 14.

Top-seeded Minnetonka just had too much firepower, winning 6-0 over the fourth-seeded Lakers at Braemar Ice Arena in Edina. Prior Lake earned a 2-1 home win in overtime over Eden Prairie in the quarterfinals Feb. 10.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

