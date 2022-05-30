The Prior Lake softball team started strong in the Section 2AAAA tournament at Miller Park in Eden Prairie, but then faltered.
The fourth-seeded Lakers won 11-3 over fifth-seeded Minnetonka in the quarterfinals May 24, but then were eliminated with a 5-2 loss to top-seeded Chanhassen and a 7-3 setback to third-seeded Eden Prairie May 26.
Prior Lake finished its first season under coach Erika Smyth with a 14-9 overall record (11-6 in the South Suburban Conference).
The Lakers put a scare into No. 2-ranked Chanhassen in the semifinals, taking a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning on a two-run double from senior Macey Dahl.
But the Storm tied the game with a run in the bottom of the frame, before a three-run homer in the next inning gave them a 5-2 lead.
Senior Megan Schultz tossed a complete game for the Lakers, allowing six hits and five runs (four earned) with six strikeouts. Senior Mady Lyons had two of Prior Lake's four hits, including a double.
Ninth-grader Bree Holmes finished 1 for 3 with a run scored.
In the loss to Eden Prairie, the Lakers got down 5-1 after two innings and couldn't recover. Schultz tossed a complete game with only two of her seven runs allowed being earned.
Lyons homered for the Lakers, while Holmes also drove in a run. Junior Brooke Holmes finished 2 for 4 with a run scored.
Prior Lake had six seniors, including Tori Weitgrefe, Emma Schutrop and Meg May. So there will be some talent back for the Lakers to be a factor in Section 2AAAA and in the SSC next spring.
Prior Lake's last second title came in 2013 when the Lakers were the state runner-up to Elk River.
Softball went to four classes in 2016. Since then, Prior Lake has a 11-12 playoff record. There was no 2020 season due to the pandemic.