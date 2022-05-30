Mady Lyons

Senior Mady Lyons went 5 for 8 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs for Prior Lake in three Section 2AAAA games.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake softball team started strong in the Section 2AAAA tournament at Miller Park in Eden Prairie, but then faltered.

The fourth-seeded Lakers won 11-3 over fifth-seeded Minnetonka in the quarterfinals May 24, but then were eliminated with a 5-2 loss to top-seeded Chanhassen and a 7-3 setback to third-seeded Eden Prairie May 26.

Prior Lake finished its first season under coach Erika Smyth with a 14-9 overall record (11-6 in the South Suburban Conference).

The Lakers put a scare into No. 2-ranked Chanhassen in the semifinals, taking a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning on a two-run double from senior Macey Dahl.

But the Storm tied the game with a run in the bottom of the frame, before a three-run homer in the next inning gave them a 5-2 lead.

Senior Megan Schultz tossed a complete game for the Lakers, allowing six hits and five runs (four earned) with six strikeouts. Senior Mady Lyons had two of Prior Lake's four hits, including a double.

Ninth-grader Bree Holmes finished 1 for 3 with a run scored.

In the loss to Eden Prairie, the Lakers got down 5-1 after two innings and couldn't recover. Schultz tossed a complete game with only two of her seven runs allowed being earned.

Lyons homered for the Lakers, while Holmes also drove in a run. Junior Brooke Holmes finished 2 for 4 with a run scored.

Prior Lake had six seniors, including Tori Weitgrefe, Emma Schutrop and Meg May. So there will be some talent back for the Lakers to be a factor in Section 2AAAA and in the SSC next spring.

Prior Lake's last second title came in 2013 when the Lakers were the state runner-up to Elk River.

Softball went to four classes in 2016. Since then, Prior Lake has a 11-12 playoff record. There was no 2020 season due to the pandemic.

