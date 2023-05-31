There was no late rally for the Prior Lake softball team in its fourth Section 2AAAA tournament game May 30.
The sixth-seeded Lakers were eliminated by fourth-seeded Eden Prairie with a 3-1 loss at Miller Park. Prior Lake earned 9-8 and 6-4 come-from-behind wins over seventh-seeded Chaska and fifth-seeded Waconia, respectively in loser bracket games May 25.
Against Chaska, the Lakers scored seven runs in the sixth inning to erase an 8-1 deficit, getting an RBI triple from eighth grader Brynn Liddle in the top of the inning to take a 9-8 lead.
In beating Waconia, Prior Lake scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to erase a 4-2 deficit.
The Lakers finished the season with a 12-12 overall record (8-7 in the South Suburban Conference). Prior Lake's last second championship came in 2013 when the Lakers were the state runner-up to Elk River.
Softball went to four classes in 2016. Since then, Prior Lake has a 13-14 playoff record.
In the loss to Eden Prairie, the Lakers were down 3-0 after three innings before the scoring their lone run in the bottom of the sixth. Sophomore Sabrina Hauschildt drove it in with an RBI single that scored Madeline Marvel who singled with one out.
Prior Lake was caught stealing twice in the inning, which snuffed out a potential bigger inning.
Sophomore Bree Holmes took the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) in two innings of work with two strikeouts. Eighth grader Peyton Chambers tossed five shutout innings of relief, striking out two.
Holmes finished 2 for 4 with a double, while eighth grader Lily Hopkins was 2 for 3.
Against Chaska, Chambers tossed 4 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to get the win, allowing three hits and striking out three. Holmes started and went 3 2/3 innings, giving up eight runs (two earned) with three strikeouts.
Holmes finished 2 for 5 with a triple and three RBIs at the plate. Liddle also tripled and drove in a run, while Marvel had a double and a run scored.
Senior Brooke Holmes finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs, while Hauschildt also drove in two runs and ninth-grader Sydney Woyak was 3 for 4 with three runs scored.
Junior Brooke Thompson finished 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Lakers.
In beating Waconia, Chambers tossed a complete game, allowing four runs (two earned), while giving up nine hits.
Brooke Holmes finished 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored, while Bree Holmes was 3 for 6 with two runs scored. Hauschildt and Thompson each went 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Woyak, Marvel, Liddle and sophomore Lauren Thurk each drove in one run.