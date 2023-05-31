Prior Lake Softball

There was no late rally for the Prior Lake softball team in its fourth Section 2AAAA tournament game May 30.

The sixth-seeded Lakers were eliminated by fourth-seeded Eden Prairie with a 3-1 loss at Miller Park. Prior Lake earned 9-8 and 6-4 come-from-behind wins over seventh-seeded Chaska and fifth-seeded Waconia, respectively in loser bracket games May 25.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

