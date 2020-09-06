The Prior Lake Mudcats couldn't get their bats going in the third round of the Class C state tournament Sept. 5.
Bemidji's Ethan Opsahl tossed a complete game in an 8-1 victory over Prior Lake in Milroy. The Blue Ox broke open a 1-1 game with four runs in the fifth inning.
Prior Lake finished the season with an 11-6 overall record. The team was making its fifth state appearance since 2010.
The Mudcats opened state with an 13-10 win over New Ulm Aug. 23 and a 2-1 victory in 12 innings over Kimball Aug. 29.
In the loss to Bemidji, Prior Lake started strong scoring its only run in the first inning. Alex Wattermann drove in Jonny Houston with an RBI single.
The Blue Ox got the run back in the bottom of the first and both teams put up zeroes until the fifth inning. That's when Bemidji chased Mudcats' starter Ben Morrison, who went five frames and allowed nine hits and five runs.
The Blue Ox tacked on three more runs in the seventh off Watterman, who pitched two innings of relief giving up three unearned runs while fanning two.
Luke Weber pitched a scoreless eighth for Prior Lake with one strikeout.
Watterman finished 3 for 4 at the plate for the Mudcats, while Houston was 2 for 5. Weber, Corbin Cross, Ben Kelsey and Greg Faue each had one hit.
For more on Class C state bracket, go to mnbaseball.org.