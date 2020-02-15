The Prior Lake wrestling team earned a split on the Section 2AAA mat Feb. 14.
The third-seeded Lakers pinned sixth-seeded Lakeville North 50-22 in the quarterfinals, before falling 50-12 to second-seeded New Prague in the semifinals.
Top-seeded Shakopee knocked off New Prague in the title match to win its third straight crown.
The Lakers finished the team portion of the season with a 10-6 record (7-2 in the South Suburban Conference. Up next is the Section 2AAA individual tournament Feb. 21-22 in Apple Valley.
The top-two finishers in each of the 14 weight classes make the state field. Senior Chase Bloomquist qualified at 132 pounds for the Lakers last year.
In the win over Lakeville North, Prior Lake won 9 of 14 matches, including five by fall. The Lakers had three straight pins from Bloomquist at 152, sophomore Cole Edwards at 160 and senior Garrett Dwire at 170 to take a 41-13 lead.
Junior Billy Trees won by forfeit at 182 and sophomore Owen Dotseth earned a 10-4 decision at 195 for Prior Lake's last two wins.
Ninth-grader Alan Koehler won by fall for the Lakers at 106, while sophomore Teagan Block earned a technical fall (18-2) at 120. Senior Cory St. Martin had a pin at 132, and junior Gabe McDonald won by forfeit at 138.
In the loss to New Prague, wins for Prior Lake went to Bloomquist at 152 (22-7), Edwards at 160 (11-0) and junior Cameron Miller at 220 (9-3).
Prior Lake has four ranked wrestlers heading into the section individual tourney — Koelher (No. 6, 106), Block (No. 5, 120), sophomore Colton Sund (No. 8, 145) and Bloomquist (No. 8, 152).
In total, Section 2AAA has 26 ranked wrestlers. Shakopee leads with eight, followed by New Prague with seven. Like Prior Lake, Lakeville South has four ranked, while Lakeville North has two and Apple Valley has one.
