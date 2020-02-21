Youth, middle school and high school football programs may apply through March 9 for USA Football’s equipment grant program, which offers $1 million to benefit young athletes.
All schools and 501(c)(3) nonprofit youth football organizations may submit applications online by 5 p.m. that day at usafootball.com/grants.
USA Football awards grants based on need, merit and a program’s commitment to coaching education and best practices. They provide up to $1,000 in resources from official USA Football partners:
- Tackle football equipment from Riddell.
- Field and practice equipment from Gilman Gear and Shadowman Sports.
- Portable field lines from Port-a-Field.
- Background checks from Peopletrail.
- Wearable technology from Catapult.
USA Football’s equipment grant program is made possible through the NFL Foundation, the league’s nonprofit organization representing the 32 NFL clubs.