The Prior Lake boys hockey team is off to a pretty even start to the season.
The Lakers split their first four South Suburban Conference games and are also 1-1 against Section 2AA foes.
Prior Lake started the SSC season with wins over Farmington (5-1) and Eagan (4-0), but dropped their next two league affairs. Rosemount rallied for two goals in the third period for a 4-3 home win over the Lakers Dec. 18.
Prior Lake went into the game off of a 4-1 home loss to Eastview Dec. 14.
The Lakers have their top three scorers back from last year's team that finished 14-3-2 overall (13-2-2 in the SSC), but lost 3-1 in the Section 2AA semifinals to Minnetonka.
Section 2AA has just one ranked team in No. 6 Chaska, but Eden Prairie just beat No. 1 Edina, so the Eagles will likely find themselves ranked in the next poll. Perennial power Minnetonka and Holy Family are also in field.
Prior Lake's section loss so far this season is to Holy Family (3-1), while its win is over Chanhassen (4-1).
In the loss to Rosemount, Prior Lake led 3-2 going into the final period, but couldn't hold the advantage. The Irish scored two goals 4:57 apart midway through the frame to take the lead.
Junior Joseph Rice and seniors Blake Dicke and Will Schumacher scored the Lakers' goals. Senior Alex Bump finished with two assists, while seniors Jackson Anderson and Justin Kingery and Rice each had one assist.
Senior Trevor Boschee finished with 29 saves in goal for the Lakers.
In the loss to Eastview, Prior Lake outshot the Lightning 33-17. But it was the second period that cost the Lakers.
Through six games, Bump was leading Prior Lake with nine points (4 goals, 5 assists). Anderson had three goals and five assists, while Schumacher had three goals and two assists.
Eastview scored four times in the frame to lead 4-0 heading into the final period. Bump scored an unassisted goal for the Lakers in third period.
Boschee finished with 13 saves.
In beating Eagan Dec. 11, Boschee got the shutout with 24 saves. Anderson led the offense with a goal and two assists, while senior Justin Simonson had a goal and an assist.
Ninth-grader Levi Eiter and Bump also had goals for Prior Lake. Junior Ben Pfannenstein and Rice each had assists.