There will be a lot of new faces for Prior Lake boys soccer team this fall.
The Lakers return just three varsity players from last year — seniors Jack Bollinger and Kyle Anderson and junior Armaan Olson — so it may take a little team for this group to gel.
But Prior Lake Coach Mike Shebuski has built a strong program over the years, so don't be surprised if the Lakers are in the title hunt in the South Suburban Conference as well in an always-strong Section 2AA field.
"We have a good group of boys who have put in the work to earn their place with the team this fall," Shebuski said. "So we'll see a number of new faces that step up and play big roles with this team, and we know that we are going to need every player on the roster."
Prior Lake finished 10-3-5 overall last year (6-0-3 in the SSC). The Lakers lost in a shootout (5-4) to Minnetonka in the Section 2AA semifinals last year. The year before, Prior Lake won the section crown to earn its first-ever berth to state as a Class 2A program.
Section 2AA is strong every season with the likes of the Lakers and Minnetonka along with Edina, Eden Prairie, Bloomington Jefferson and Chanhassen. Shakopee and Chaska are also in the field.
Edina was the top seed last year and lost in the semifinals as well.
The SSC is also a grind. Despite not losing in league play last year, Prior Lake finished tied for second in the conference standings with Eastview (7-2) as Farmington won the crown (7-1-1).
The Lakers were also runner-up in the SSC in both 2016 and 2017 and won the title in 2014.
Shebuski's goals for the team have not changed despite the loss of 16 seniors.
"We want to work to get better every day, support each other, and be competitive in every game we play," Shebuski said. "Year after year, we're going to have a tough schedule, and we know our conference and section are full of great teams.
"It's always exciting to see how a team responds to the various challenges a high school season can throw at you," Shebuski added. "We hope to see this group pull together and figure it out."
Prior Lake opens the season Aug. 24 at home versus Jefferson at 3 p.m. The Lakers are at Edina on the road Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. and will play at Wayzata Aug. 31 at noon. Wayzata won the state title in 2017.
The Lakers open the SSC season at Eastview Sept. 5 at 7 p.m.
"So far, this group seems to have a strong desire to learn and compete at a high level, which has been great," Shebuski said. "It's been fun to see the progress in just a few practices together as a team. When players take ownership of the team and buy in to what we're trying to do, it makes it a lot of fun.
"I think we have the ability to be an organized, hard-working team," Shebuski added. "It's early, and we know we have work to do, but this group came in with great attitudes and have done well."