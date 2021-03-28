Kylie Thompson represented the Prior Lake gymnastics team at the Class AA state meet March 27 at Champlin Park High School.
Making her first-career appearance, the junior finished 25th on the balance beam with a score of 8.90. The winning mark was junior Keely Sisco of Forest Lake (9.575).
Thompson scored an 8.825 on the beam in the Section 2AA meet March 18 to make the state field. Last season, Prior Lake had its streak of nine straight seasons of qualifying at least one gymnast for state end.
The Lakers won the Section 2A title in 2013 and earned a seventh-place at state that year.
Sartell was the state team champion this season. Senior Marley Michaud of Sartell won the all-around (38.125), along with the vault (9.875) and the uneven bars (9.725). Senior Claire O'Gorman won the floor exercise (9.650).
The Lakers finished fifth in the Section 2AA meet with a score of 136.750. The team will graduate just one senior, Lydia Pavek, so there will be plenty of talent back next winter.
Prior Lake had six underclassmen competing at sections — juniors Lexi Klugherz, sophomores Terin Block and Alex Burger, ninth-graders Sofia Monn and Brooke Thompson and eighth-grader Ava Loftness.