The Prior Lake girls basketball team ran into one of the favorites in Section 2AAAA.
Sixth-ranked Eden Prairie rolled to a 85-57 win over the Lakers Dec. 3. It was a rematch of last year's Section 2AAAA semifinal, a 68-57 Eagles' win.
In 2018, Prior Lake beat Eden Prairie in the section semifinals en route to the Section 2AAAA title. It was the Lakers' first state berth as a Class 4A program. The team had been to state three times in Class 3A, 1999, 2002 and 2003.
Prior Lake (1-2 overall) takes on another Lake Conference team in its home opener Dec. 6, facing No. 2 Wayzata. Prior Lake will start the South Suburban Conference season Dec. 10 taking on Eagan at home. Both games start at 7 p.m.
The Lakers will follow with two league road games against Lakeville North Dec. 13 and Rosemount Dec. 17.
It was a tight game against Eden Prairie at the break with Prior Lake trailing 35-30. The Eagles took over in the final 18 minutes, scoring 50 points in the second half.
Junior Tatum Brostrom led the Lakers with 16 points, senior Haidyn Pitsch finished with 15, and junior Ellie Albrecht scored 10.
Junior Kate Trachsel chipped in 5 points for the Lakers. Senior Ella Schnackenberg and junior Emily Kuldstad both had 4.
Pitsch has been in double figures in each of the Prior Lake's first three games. She had 24 in the season opening win at Hudson and scored 20 in a loss at Champlin Park.
Prior Lake will close out 2019 in the St. Olaf Holiday Tournament Dec. 27-28, taking on Northfield in the first game and St. Peter in the second.