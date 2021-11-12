Fifteen Prior Lake High School seniors signed their national letters of intent Nov. 10 in a ceremony at the high school.
Five are headed to Division I programs — Julia Hanson, Lindsey Grove, Grace Netz, Gretchen McCann and Ryanne Kearns.
Hanson will play volleyball in the Big 10 for the University of Minnesota's nationally ranked program. Netz will join the women's swimming and diving team at American University in Washington D.C.
Kearns and Grove are headed to New York to play women's lacrosse at Long Island University and Iona College, respectively. McCann will compete in lacrosse at Eastern Michigan.
Justin Simonson and Keller Gonyea will also play college lacrosse at the Division II level at Maryville University in Town and Country, Missouri. Kendra Knutson will also on the Division II women's lacrosse field at the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs.
Ryan Wattermann and Mike Gabbard are headed to the University of Minnesota-Duluth to play Division II baseball. Malcolm Jones will be on the Division II basketball court at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Madalyn Lyons will compete in Division III softball at Johnson & Wales University. Cade Hudak will be at that level in women's soccer at Augsburg University, as will Britta Lund in volleyball at Hamline University.
Alex Lloyd will compete on the college volleyball court at the NAIA level at Indiana Wesleyan University.