Three more drivers earned season points titles Sept. 28 at Elko Speedway in the final night of racing for the 2019 campaign.
Nick Oxborough of Lakeville, Cole Klein of Rogers and Alex Hartwig of Portage, Wisconsin each claimed championships in Power Stocks, Great North Legends and Bandoleros, respectively.
There were also double features in those three divisions in the final night of action. Taylor Goldman of Minnetonka won the first Power Stocks race, while Tom Quade of Bloomington captured the second one.
Klein won the first Great North Legends race, and Robby Carter of Lakeville was tops in the second one. In Bandoleros, Kody King of Forest City, Iowa both won races.
Oxborough held a 53-point lead over Michael Stoer of Prior Lake heading into the final night of action.
Meanwhile, Klein was in second place by just two points behind Austin Jahr of Farmington, but he was able to make up that ground with his feature win.
Portage had the title wrapped up going into the last two features of the season, going into them with a 59-point lead over Aryton Brockhouse of Shakopee.
Elko Speedway's annual championships banquet is set for Nov. 9. For more information, go to elkospeedway.com or call 942-461-7223.