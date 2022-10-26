Prior Lake Lakers

Prior Lake won its fifth straight South Suburban Conference title, capping off a perfect 9-0 season Oct. 25 with a 94-84 dual win at Lakeville North.

 Twitter photo by @PLGirlsSwimDive

The Prior Lake girls swimming team cannot be stopped in the South Suburban Conference pool.

The No. 6-ranked Lakers earned their fifth straight league title Oct. 25 with a 94-84 victory at Lakeville South. It was the program's 45th straight SSC dual win.

