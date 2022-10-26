The Prior Lake girls swimming team cannot be stopped in the South Suburban Conference pool.
The No. 6-ranked Lakers earned their fifth straight league title Oct. 25 with a 94-84 victory at Lakeville South. It was the program's 45th straight SSC dual win.
The last time Prior Lake lost in conference waters was in its final dual of the 2017 campaign, falling 95-91 to Rosemount.
Winning another SSC title was a goal for Prior Lake this fall, but not the only one.
"I would love to see us get in the top five at the state meet," Prior Lake coach Katie Haycraft said.
The Lakers were eighth in the state team standings last year. The Section 2AA meet is next up for Prior Lake and the field is loaded with top teams, including No. 1 Edina, No. 2 Minnetonka and No. 8 Chanhassen, along with Eden Prairie, Shakopee, Chaska and Bloomington Jefferson.
The section prelims are Nov. 10 with the finals Nov. 12. Diving is Nov. 11 and all three days are held at South View Middle School in Edina.
How good is Section 2AA? Last year, six of the eight teams finished in the top 10 in the state team standings with Minnetonka winning the crown.
Edina was the state runner-up, followed Shakopee in fifth, Eden Prairie in sixth and Chanhassen in ninth.
Meanwhile, in the dual win over Lakeville North, Zella Lucas won two individual events to lead the Lakers. The senior won the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:00.00 and the 100 butterfly (59.81).
Lucas was also part of the team's winning 200 freestyle relay with junior Halle Nelson, sophomore Alex Peterson and senior Lillian McRoberts (1:44.32). The 200 medley team of Nelson, sophomores Ivy Solt and Natalie Kuboushek and senior Izzy Ondracek was also a winner (1:56.51).
Solt was tops in the 200 individual medley (2:16.55), as was Nelson in the 100 freestyle (55.52) and McRoberts in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.55).
Junior Anns Cundiff won diving with 230.40 points, while senior Sophie Church was second (180.90).
Other runner-up finishes for Prior Lake went to Peterson in the 200 freestyle (2:07.05) and the 100 butterfly (1:00.42), Nelson in the 50 freestyle (25.26), Kuboushek in the 100 freestyle (56.70), Ondracek in the 500 freestyle (5:35.65), seventh grader Genessa Sentyrz in the 100 backstroke (1:06.35) and eighth grader Selvi Prasanna in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.75).
Lucas, Ondracek, Peterson and Solt ended up second in the 400 freestyle relay (4:19.55).
Prior Lake went into the dual with Lakeville North off a 97-84 home win over Rosemount Oct. 18. Solt and Lucas each won two individual events.
Solt captured the 200 freestyle (1:56.52) and the 500 freestyle (5:18.45), while Lucas was tops in the 200 individual medley (2:16.13) and the 100 butterfly (1:01.69).
Peterson won the 50 freestyle (25.32), while Nelson claimed the 100 freestyle (55.89) and Cundiff was victorious in diving (215.55).
Prior Lake won two of three relays. McRoberts, Nelson, Lucas and Peterson teamed up to take the 200 medley relay (1:55.40). Nelson, Peterson, Kuboushek and Solt was tops in the 200 freestyle relay (1:44.09).
Solt, McRoberts, Ondracek and Lucas (3:46.53) was second in the 400 freestyle relay (3:46.53).
Other runner-up finishes for the Lakers went to Roberts in the 200 individual medley (2:17.45), Nelson in the 50 freestyle (25.35), Sentyrz in the 100 butterfly (1:03.53), Peterson in the 100 freestyle (56.46) and Prasanna in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.19).
This year's Class AA state meet is set for Nov. 16-18 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.