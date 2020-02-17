The Prior Lake dance team made the finals at the Class AA state meet in both dances for the second time in program history.
The top six teams from the prelims get to dance one more time in the finals, and the Lakers accomplished that in jazz Feb. 14 and in high kick Feb. 15 at the Target Center in Minneapolis.
Led by its senior captains Kristin Kay, Anna O'Connell, Heather Rothenberger and Julia Wieskus, the Lakers ended up sixth in both dances, while South Suburban Conference rival Eastview won the titles in both.
Eastview finished with 5 ranking points in jazz, which was 5 better than runner-up Wayzata. Maple Grove was third (15), followed by Edina (20), Brainerd (25) and Prior Lake (29).
In high kick, the Lakers finished again with 29 rank points again. Eastview won with 5, followed by Wayzata (12), Chaska (12), Brainerd (19.5) and Lakeville North (25).
In the prelims, Prior Lake got the final spot in the finals for in jazz and was fifth in high kick.
Prior Lake was competing on the state floor in jazz for the eighth straight year, and it was the team's third straight appearance in high kick.
In jazz, Prior Lake has been in the finals five times in eight seasons, including taking fifth in 2017 and 2019 and sixth in both 2016 and 2018. The team finished 10th in both 2014 and 2015, and was 11th in 2013.
In high kick, the Lakers were eighth last year and sixth in 2018.
Prior Lake will lose nine seniors off this year's squad including Hope Phan, Sydney Pahl, Gabriella Elster, Lacey Letourneau and Rachel Slates,
Other members of the team include juniors Ava Burandt, Georgia Collignon, Molly Hovick, Grace Chapman, Lexi Grieves, Sammie Saucedo, Ella Myers and Aly Anderson and sophomores Julia O'Connell, Ali Arnold, Brooke Somerville, Jenna Fuechtmann and Leah Christensen and ninth-graders Bryn Bartlett, Cassidy Manor, Ellie Laurienzo and Faith Jung.