The Prior Lake Nordic ski teams finished in the same spot at the annual Loppet Invitational Jan. 4 at Theodore Wirth Park.
Both squads were fourth in the team standings. The boys finished with 290 points, which was 40 back of champion Minneapolis Southwest. The Laker girls scored 288 points, with Eden Prairie winning the crown (344).
Both Prior Lake teams also competed in a South Suburban Conference 5.7-kilometer classical race Jan. 2 at Valleywood Golf Course in Apple Valley. The boys were second with 94 points, 28 behind champion Eagan.
The Prior Lake girls ended up sixth (67), with Rosemount winning (125).
Both Laker teams are competing in a true team race Jan. 11 at Valleywood. The SSC Championships are Jan. 27 at Theodore Wirth Park, and the Section 1 meet is Feb. 4 at Hyland Park Reserve in Bloomington.
The Laker boys have won the last two Section 1 titles.
At the Loppet invite, junior Thomas Beyer led the Laker boys in the classical race, taking fifth with a time of 13:12.68. Junior Gabe Smit took 20th (15:39.79), and junior Eric Ormah was 28th (16:08.77).
In the freestyle competition, Leo Kampen led the boys team taking 14th (12:56.63), ahead of juniors Blake VanderWiede (28th, 14:26.28) and Connor Young (29th, 14:31.47).
In the relay, junior Evan O'Connor and senior Liam Schatzlien teamed up to take second (13:40.84), while sophomore Sam Jansen and junior Kyle Nordling finished 14th (15:30.07).
For the Laker girls, senior Kelly Kero and ninth-grader Sophia Jacobson led the way in the relay, taking third (16:13.36). Ninth-grader Nora Schatzlein and sophomore Kendra Gilbertson were 14th (19:07.73).
Sophomore Laura Murr was 11th in the classical race for the girls (17:29.80), ahead of senior Bryanne Pinksowski (29th, 20:11.40) and junior Riley Dahl (32nd, 20:11.40).
In freestyle, junior Katie Nollette ended up 10th (14:51.17), followed Maddie Reckmeyer (22nd, 16:03.77) and Elsie Hatlevig (34th, 17:13.92).
In the SSC race, which was a mass start, Beyer led the Laker boys, taking third (16:27). Other finishes included:
- O'Connor (8th, 17:07).
- Schatzlien (14th, 17:58).
- Kampen (15th, 18:00).
- Smit (26th, 20:10).
- Orhan (21st, 20:21).
- Nordling (33rd, 21:10).
- Young (36th, 21:27).
- Jansen (40th, 22:01).
- VanderWiede (48th, 26:31).
On the girls side, Jacobson led the Lakers in 10th (20:09). Murr finished 24th (23:31), followed by Kero (25th (23.39), Gilbertson (39th, 26:45) and Pinkowski (42nd, 27:13).