Ashley George made a run at the title in her fifth-career appearance at the alpine state meet Feb. 12 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
The Prior Lake junior ended up fifth overall with a combined time of 1:15.81 on her two runs. She had a faster first run (35.85), which put her in seventh place going into the second time down the slopes.
The second run was a little tougher, and George had the fifth fastest time (39.96).
Eighth-grader Sophia Palmquist of Eagan claimed the individual title (1:14.25).
George is the only Laker to ever compete in five state competitions. Her best finish going into this season was 11th as a ninth-grader. She finished 18th last year, was 39th as a seventh-grader and 80th as an eighth-grader.
George qualified for state by finishing third in the Section 6 race Feb. 4 at Buck Hill in Burnsville. She was the only Laker to make the state field.
Senior Luke Conway of Minneapolis Washburn won the boys individual state title (1:10.44).
In the team races, Lakeville North won the girls championship, and Lakeville South claimed the boys crown.