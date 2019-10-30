Calvin Sandberg and Tom Beyer led the way for the Prior Lake mountain bike team in the final competition of the season.
The All-Team Finale, the largest mountain bike race event by the Minnesota High School Cycling League in its seven-race series, was held Oct. 26-27 at Mount Kato in Mankato. There were 71 teams competing.
Sandberg and Beyer raced in the boys varsity division and finished second and fourth respectively with times of 1:02:57.5 and 1:04:49.7.
Sandberg was the defending state champion in the varsity division, and Beyer won six races in 2017 in the junior varsity 3-mile race, including the state crown. He did the same thing in the ninth-grade division in 2016.
The Mount Kato course starts with a climb to the top of the ski area. Once on top, competitors make a large traverse along the back of the ski area. The approximate vertical gain per lap is 400 feet. The varsity race is 4 miles long (four laps).
The cycling league is in its eighth season, and the Lakers' program has competed in all eight years.
“This is the one time per year that we have an opportunity for all student athletes to race together," League Director Josh Kleve said, adding few venues can accommodate all of the attendees. "This is undoubtedly my favorite event of the year to watch."
Prior Lake ended up third in the team standings with 4,239 points. Stillwater won the crown (4,432), and Minneapolis Southwest was second (4,285). Crosby-Ironton was fourth (4,174), while Edina rounded out the top five (4,122).
Grady Hall also competed in the boys varsity race for the Lakers, taking 52nd (1:19:03.1). Prior Lake didn't have racers in the girls varsity competition.
The boys team had six racers in the junior varsity 3-mile race with Elliot Erdahl leading the way, finishing 48th (58:05.6). William Smith was 52nd (58:27.6).
Sam Yotter took 70th for Prior Lake (1:00:12.4) ahead of Bryce Moore (74th, 1:00:34.7), Drew Dietrich (86th, 1:01:17.2) and Marco Caldivia (90th, 1:01:30.8).
In the boys ninth-grade 1-mile race, Prior Lake had 10 competitors, with Jack Tocko leading the way in sixth place (36:01.6). Aeden Gallagher was 14th (37:50.9).
Other finishes:
- Griffin Garrity (30th, 39:36.6).
- Collin Terrell (46th, 42:23.2).
- Ian Coghlan (50th, 42:47.6).
- Parker Baines (65th, 45:35.0).
- Matthew Gednalski (74th, 46:58.7).
- Jack Olson (92nd, 49:57.3).
- Jack Wilson (96th, 52:24.8).
- Andrew Stiegler (111th, (1:00:56.4).
In the boys junior varsity 2-mile race, eight Lakers were on the trails. Caleb Riegle finished seventh (38:06.5) ahead of Adam Easton in 10th (38:17.7), Gavin Czajkowski in 11th (38:22.7) and Jackson Halvorson in 14th (38:33.2).
Blake Taylor also competed for Prior Lake, taking 36th (42:02.4) followed by Ty Sandell in 56th (44:09.5), DJ Salo in 98th (47:13.4) and Conor Hurley, 118th (49:16.8).
For the Laker girls, Julia Wegener led the team in the junior varsity 3-mile race, taking fourth (1:03:00.1), while Adrienne Zollman was 22nd (1:16:19.3).
Prior Lake had two in the top seven in the junior varsity 2-mile race. Micah Larson was fourth (44:26.6), and Megan Krawza took seventh (46:17.8). Gabrielle Matthews ended up 20th (52:46.4).
In the ninth-grade race, Prior Lake's Jaiden Zollman and Sara Carlson took 19th (47:41.1) and 38th (53:39.4), respectively.
More on the league and full results from all seven competitions this fall are at minnesotamtb.org.