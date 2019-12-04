The Prior Lake girls hockey team couldn't break through on the South Suburban Conference ice Dec. 3.
The Lakers scored first against Farmington, but the Tigers netted the next four goals in a 4-1 home win over the Lakers.
Prior Lake (1-7 overall) dropped t 0-5 in the SSC and is back on the league ice Dec. 7 at home versus Rosemount at noon.
The Lakers follow with two conference road games at Burnsville Dec. 10 and against Eagan Dec. 14. Both start at 7 p.m.
In the loss to Farmington, ninth-grader Lula Swanson tallied 7:35 into the first period to give the Lakers a 1-0 lead. Ninth-grader Ava Guillemette and senior Paige Pavlish had the assists.
The Tigers tied the game 5:05 later and broke the game open with two goals in the second period.
Olivia Hansen started in goal for the Lakers and made 29 saves.