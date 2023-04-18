Laker Signees

Prior Lake seniors Olivia Duncan and Zella Lucas (front row, from left) and Ian McKowen, Vinca Deluca and Zachary Hammerschmidt (top from left) signed their national letters of intent April 12 in a ceremony at the high school. 

 Twitter photo by @PLLakers

Five Prior Lake High School seniors made their collegiate choices April 12 in a ceremony at the high school.

Olivia Duncan, Ian McKowen and Vince Deluca will stay in state, while Zachary Hammerschmidt and Zella Lucas are heading west.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events