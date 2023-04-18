Five Prior Lake High School seniors made their collegiate choices April 12 in a ceremony at the high school.
Olivia Duncan, Ian McKowen and Vince Deluca will stay in state, while Zachary Hammerschmidt and Zella Lucas are heading west.
Lucas will compete at the Division I level in women's swimming at the University of California, San Diego. The Tritons are part of the Big West Conference.
Hammerschmidt will play men's soccer at the NAIA level at Dakota Wesleyan University in South Dakota. The school competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
Deluca will play Division III basketball in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference at St. Mary's University in Winona.
Both McKowen and Duncan will compete in track and field. McKowen will play at the Division II level in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference at the University of Minnesota Duluth.
Duncan will be competing in Division III in the MIAC at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter.
Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.
