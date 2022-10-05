Trap shooting

In Minnesota last spring, there were 337 high school teams competing in the Minnesota High School Clay Target League.

 File photo

The USA Clay Target League has teamed up with the U.S. Council for Athletes' Health, an arrangement that will provide athletes, parents, and coaches access to health, safety, and wellness education resources to support and optimize student athlete healthcare.

"The league’s priorities have always been safety, fun, marksmanship — in that order,” said USACTL president John Nelson. "We are happy to work with the USCAH to provide educational programs that support the health and well-being of league athletes, parents, and coaches across the county.

Tags

Events