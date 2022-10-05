The USA Clay Target League has teamed up with the U.S. Council for Athletes' Health, an arrangement that will provide athletes, parents, and coaches access to health, safety, and wellness education resources to support and optimize student athlete healthcare.
"The league’s priorities have always been safety, fun, marksmanship — in that order,” said USACTL president John Nelson. "We are happy to work with the USCAH to provide educational programs that support the health and well-being of league athletes, parents, and coaches across the county.
"They are highly-regarded and successful working with schools and national athletic associations such as ours."
The USCAH believes that creating a culture that prioritizes athlete health and safety is the responsibility of everyone involved in athletics, not just healthcare personnel. Athletes, coaches, parents, administrators and officials should all have at least a baseline understanding of health, safety, and welfare issues that are common in youth sports.
USCAH has created an online learning platform called Athletics Healthspace that houses a growing library of courses that have been customized for youth sports and can completed via the website or mobile app.
“We are excited to partner with the USA Clay Target League to collaborate and enhance the health, safety, and well-being of their participants. We look forward to working together to prioritize health and safety.” said James R. Borchers, M.D. M.P.H., co-founder and president at USCAH.
About USCAH, it was founded upon the apparent need within athletic institutions for trusted independent partners with the experience and expertise to advise and consult with organizations regarding their healthcare delivery system.
The USCAH is committed to providing independent and unbiased medical expertise to organizations and individuals dedicated to the optimal health and safety of the athletes they serve. For more information, visit www.uscah.com.
With nearly 45,000 participating athletes in the USACTL in 2022, it's America’s largest clay target shooting organization. The league offers trap, skeet, sporting clays, and 5-stand leagues to secondary and postsecondary schools across the country.
In Minnesota last spring, there were 337 high school teams competing in the Minnesota High School Clay Target League.
The league is the only 100% school-approved clay target shooting sport program in America. Every team must have school approval to participate.
Most participating schools have lettering programs as well as yearbook inclusion for the teams. In addition, tens of thousands of dollars in scholarships are provided to qualifying seniors by the League and post-secondary institutions each year.
The league's co-ed and adaptive nature are key attractions to schools nationwide: it’s fully Title IX compliant with both male and female athletes competing on the same team, and it’s an ‘adaptive’ sport, which allows students with physical disabilities to take part.
The league’s priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship — in that order. The league is the safest sport in school, with no reported injuries since the inception of the League in 2001.
Each athlete must complete firearm safety certification before participation. For more information go to usaclaytarget.com.