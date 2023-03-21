McKenna Hofschild

McKenna Hofschild, a 2019 graduate of Prior Lake High School, was named the Mountain West Conference Player of the Year this season as she led Colorado State in scoring, assists, steals, three-point field percentage and minutes played.

 Colorado State University photo

McKenna Hofschild is making her mark in the Mound West Conference.

In her third season at Colorado State University, the 2019 Prior Lake High School graduate was named league's Player of the Year this past season. The senior has also been selected All-Mountain West in each of her three seasons for the Rams.

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake.

