McKenna Hofschild is making her mark in the Mound West Conference.
In her third season at Colorado State University, the 2019 Prior Lake High School graduate was named league's Player of the Year this past season. The senior has also been selected All-Mountain West in each of her three seasons for the Rams.
Even better, the 5-foot-3 Hofschild was named All-America honorable mention by the Associated Press, leading Colorado State in points (20.6), assists (7.1) and steals (1.1) per game, along with three-point field goal percentage (44.7 percent) and minutes played.
“McKenna is a get-downhill point guard who has great ability to score and distribute," Colorado State coach Ryun Williams said.
Hofschild finished second in the nation in assist-to-turnover ration (3.42), fifth in assists per game, 13th in three-point field goal percentage and 17th in scoring.
She still has one more year left to play at Colorado State. Due to the impact of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 season, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to spring, fall and winter sport athletes.
The 2020-21 season was Hofschild's first at Colorado State. She transferred there from Seton Hall, where played one season of Division I basketball in the Big East Conference after graduating from Prior Lake.
In her final season for the Colorado State, Hofschild will be trying to get her team to the NCAA tournament. The Rams have fell short of that the last three years, as did Seton Hall in Hofschild's one season there.
This past season, Colorado State finished with a 20-12 overall record (12-6 in the Mountain West), losing 88-76 to Northern Iowa March 16 in the first round women's National Invitational Tournament. Hofschild didn't play in that game due to injury.
Hofschild is the only second player from Colorado State to earn All-America honors. The first was Becky Hammon, who was honored three times (1997, 1998 and 1999).
Hammon played 16 seasons in the WNBA and is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces. She was a six-time WNBA All-Star.
A member of the Colorado State University Sports Hall of Fame, Hammon set many Colorado State all-time records, including total points (2,740), and points per game (21.92).
Meanwhile, Hofschild continues to etch her name into the school's record book. She is the only player in program history to exceed 200 assists in a season, breaking her own record from last season (216) with 222 assists this year.
Hofschild goes into next season needing 35 assists to become the school's all-time leader. Ellen Nystrom holds the mark with 584.
Hofschild's 640 total points this season were third-best all-time and fifth best in the Mountain West Conference history. Her 1,478 total points rank her seventh all-time at Colorado State going into next season.
Hofschild also led the Rams in scoring last season at 16.9 points per game. She doesn't take a ton of threes — only 94 attempts this season. But her percentage made went up 12 percent from last season.
"I think for me it was becoming more confident with it," Hofschild told CSUrams.com. "I remember last year, even years before that, I would get a kickout three and just second guess and hesitate. Now, I’m getting the same shots and looks, but I’m able to knock them down because there's not that hesitancy."
At Seton Hall, Hofschild appeared in 18 of the Pirates' 31 games as a freshman. She averaged just 8.4 minutes a contest, averaging 2.1 points per game with 31 total assists and nine steals.
However, the lack of minutes in her first college season was not why Hofschild transferred.
"I wanted to be closer to home and in an environment more suited for me, and this is why CSU is a great fit," she said.
At Prior Lake, Hofschild was a five-time letterwinner, leaving as the program's all-time leading scorer with 2,488 career points. She was one of five finalists for Ms. Basketball, an award given out the state's most outstanding senior.
Hofschild led the Lakers at 23.8 points per game in her senior season, even while missing seven games due to an ankle injury and being limited in the Section 2AAAA playoffs.
In the Breakdown Tip Off Classic in Hopkins in December 2018, Hofschild broke a Minnesota girls basketball single-game record with 63 points in a 99-95 loss to Park Center. She also tied the state record for most made free throws in that game (25) while breaking the mark of attempted free throws (35).
As a junior, Hofschild led the Lakers to the state tournament, the program's first berth as a Class 4A program. She was dominant in the Section 2AAAA playoffs, scoring 41, 34 and 42 points in the team's three victories.