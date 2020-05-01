Tia Neuharth earned multiple honors in her stellar four-year Division II soccer career at Bemidji State University.
The 2016 Prior Lake High School graduate picked up one more April 30 as she was named the Beavers' Female Athlete of the Year. Neuharth was selected from a pool of nominated student-athletes from all 15 of BSU’s intercollegiate sport programs.
The school's awards banquet was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so athletes were recognized virtually as the athletic department rolled out award winners over the last two weeks on its social media platform.
Neuharth was a standout defenseman for the Beavers. She was a team captain the last two years, a three-time All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference selection and a two-time first-team pick.
Last fall, Neuharth started all 19 games for the Beavers, playing a team-high 1,720 minutes. She helped her defensive unit allow just eight total goals during conference play. She was also selected Preseason NSIC Defensive Player of the Year.
Neuharth was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Central Region First Team for the second straight year. She finished her Beavers' career as the program's all-time leader in game starts with 78 and was tied for first in total matches played with 79.
Neuharth played 6,554 career minutes; only Alysha Domiano (2007-10) logged more (6,720) for the Bemidji State program.
Neuharth scored three career goals, including a pair of game-winners, while adding five assists in her four seasons.
Neuharth, a nursing major, also excelled in the classroom. She made the NSIC all-academic squad the last three years and earned a spot on the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Scholar All-America Team.
At Prior Lake, Neuharth earned All-South Suburban Conference honors her senior year, while also helping the Lakers earn an academic excellence award for team grade-point-average.
The Lakers had a record of 19-6-7 overall in Neuharth's two seasons on the varsity.