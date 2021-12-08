Ryan LeBeau certainly made his mark on the high school and Division III mat in his career.
The 2001 Prior Lake High School graduate was the seventh Laker wrestler to win an individual state title. He followed with a successful collegiate career at Luther College in Iowa where he was two-time Division III All-American.
LeBeau's career at Luther College was recognized Nov. 4 as he was on eight former Norse athletes to be inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame.
LeBeau had a career record of 99-42 at Luther College, wrestling mostly at 157 pounds. He was ranked No. 4 in the nation in 2004 and was the national runner-up at that weight in 2005, finishing the season with 36 wins, including 13 by fall.
LeBeau was also a National Wrestling Coaches Association Academic All-American.
At Prior Lake, LeBeau finished his career with a 135-21 record. When he graduated in 2001, he left as the school's all-time wins leader.
As a sophomore, LeBeau won the Class 3A state title at 130 pounds for Prior Lake, finishing the season with a 37-1 record. He was fourth at state at 145 pounds as a senior with a 38-5 record.
Jake Kahnke and Alex Hart are the only two Lakers to ever win two state individual titles. Kahnke won the 189 title in 2006 and the heavyweight crown in 2007. Hart was the 220-pound winner in 2014 and won at heavyweight in 2015.
Other Prior Lake state champions include: Brad Thompson in 1969 (98 pounds), Bill Sauter in 1974 (125), Bruce Johnson in 1975 (145), Bill Craven in 1975 (140), Chad LeMair in 1986 (112), Cory Forar in 1997 (189), Calvin Wolff in 2007 (135), Luis Pinto in 2014 (heavyweight), Kenny O’Neil in 2017 (160), Calvin Sund in 2019 (195) and Alan Koehler in 2021 (106).
LeBeau is currently vice president and benefits consultant of USI Insurance Services in Minnetonka, where he lives with his wife and two sons.