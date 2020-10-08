Brian Sitzmann's game continues to expand at the Division II level.
The 2017 Prior Lake High School graduate is entering his third season on the hardwood this winter for the University of Minnesota Crookston men's basketball team. He will see his role increase for Golden Eagles after averaging 7.4 points and 2.6 rebounds last year as a redshirt sophomore.
"I'm getting ready for a big year on both sides of the ball," said Sitzmann, a 6-foot-4 guard. "I want to be more aggressive and lead by example because I have been on campus the longest, so I kind of know the ropes."
Sitzmann averaged 7.0 points and 2.3 rebounds per game as freshmen. He was redshirted his first season with the Golden Eagles.
However, Sitzmann will have to wait until January to get on the court with his teammates. Back in August, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference canceled all sports through the end of the year with the goal of starting in January.
Right now, the Golden Eagles' opener is scheduled for Jan. 9 at home versus Northern State.
At Prior Lake, Sitzmann led the Lakers in scoring his senior year averaging 15.8 points per game in the team's 14-11 season. As junior, Sitzmann averaged 14.9 points.
Sitzmann also got varsity time as a sophomore for the Lakers, playing in 10 games and averaging 2.4 points. He was named All-South Suburban Conference in his final two seasons.
For Prior Lake, Sitzmann was shooter. He knew how to find his spots on the floor and could knock down open shots, including from 3-point range. He was also able to put the ball on the floor and create opportunities for his teammates.
When Sitzmann got to college, he knew he had to expand his game to be more of a contributor, especially on the other end of the floor.
"My biggest area of improvement has definitely been my on-ball and overall defense," Sitzmann said. "It's something that I take pride in now that I was not so great at in high school. Also, just being a better leader as I'm the oldest person on the team this year and was a captain last year.
"There is a huge jump from high school to this level of college basketball, so my game has changed a lot," he added. "I'm getting more out of my game now because you simply have to to be successful at this level."
The Golden Eagles return to just five players from last year's team that finished the season with an 11-18 overall record, 7-15 in conference play.
"Our team is going to look brand new," Sitzmann said. "I know a lot of the guys coming in have a lot of talent, so our goals for the year are to be as near the top of the league as possible."
The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has also made training for the season more difficult. Sitzmann has not been able to get in the gym with this teammates as much as he'd like and there's been a lack of organized practice time.
"I wasn't able to do my normal summer training because of the gyms closing, and even at school we still haven't been able to practice a month and a half in," Sitzmann said. "But we are not going to use that as an excuse. We are going to just try and get better whenever we are allowed to get back on the court."