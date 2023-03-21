Robert Jones has been a steady contributor in his two seasons on the Division I court at Iowa State University.
The 2019 Prior Lake High School graduate helped the Cyclones reach the NCAA tournament for the second straight season. But Iowa State wasn't able to duplicate last year's tourney run.
The sixth-seeded Cyclones were upset in the first round March, falling 59-41 to 11th-seeded Pittsburgh in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Last season, Iowa State state advanced all the way to the Sweet 16 with wins over LSU (59-54) and Wisconsin (54-49), respectively, before losing to Miami (70-56).
Jones, a 6-foot-10 center, has been a big part of the Cyclones' turnaround. Before Jones got there, Iowa State finished with just two wins (2-22) in the 2020-21 season and the team was 12-20 overall the year before that.
Jones' first two Division I seasons were at Denver University, where he averaged 9.1 points and 5 rebounds per game as a sophomore and 9 points and 4.7 rebounds as a freshman playing for the Pioneers in the Summit League.
The Big 12 Conference has provided more a challenge for Jones, as well as a needed rip protector, defender and rebounder for Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger, who took over the program the same year Jones arrived on campus.
"Robert's motor, enthusiasm and ability to sprint the floor will elevate our program,” Otzelberger said at the time of Jones' arrival. "He's a physical defensive presence who understands protecting the rim. It became clear during the recruiting process that Robert's top priority was impacting a winning culture."
This past season, Jones helped the Cyclones to a 19-14 overall record (9-9 in the Big 12). He came off the bench, starting just four of the team's 33 games, while averaging 5.7 points and 3.8 rebounds.
In his first season at Iowa State, Jones helped the program making a dramatic turnaround to a 22-13 mark. He started 9 of 34 games, averaging 2.9 points and 2.4 rebounds.
It was just the seventh time in Iowa State history the Cyclones advanced to the Sweet 16. The program has not been to the Final Four since 1944 and it's only time making the Elite Eight was in 2000.
Due to the impact of COVID-19 during the 2020-21 season, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to spring, fall and winter sport athletes. Therefore, Jones still has one more season left at Iowa State.
Otzelberger told The Gazette in Cedar Rapids that Jones dedicated himself in the offseason after his first season at Iowa State. He put on 15 more pounds and worked tirelessly on his game to make a bigger impact.
"He committed in this offseason to changing his body," Otzelberger said. "He committed to putting the work in on his game. He's improved at the foul line. He’s been a low post go-to presence for us, a guy that we throw the ball to in key moments of the game and he’s stepped up."
At Prior Lake, Jones averaged 17.1 points per game as a senior and was regarded as one of the state's best shot blockers. He helped Prior Lake to a program-best 25 wins (25-4 overall) and a berth into the Section 2AAAA title game.
The Lakers lost 62-45 to Eden Prairie in the championship.
It was Prior Lake's first-ever appearance in a section final as a Class 4A program. The team moved up to the bigger class at the start of the 2003-04 season.
As a junior, Jones averaged 13.5 points, 10 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game for the Lakers. He averaged 4.7 points a game as a sophomore in his first season on the varsity.