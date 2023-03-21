Robert Jones

Robert Jones, a 2019 Prior Lake High School graduate, helped Iowa State reach the NCAA tournament for a second straight season.

 Photo by Luke Lu/Iowa State University

Robert Jones has been a steady contributor in his two seasons on the Division I court at Iowa State University.

The 2019 Prior Lake High School graduate helped the Cyclones reach the NCAA tournament for the second straight season. But Iowa State wasn't able to duplicate last year's tourney run.

