Is Deveyonn Brown the unofficial Division II national champion in the high jump?
The 2016 Prior Lake High School graduate cleared 7 feet, 2 1/4 inches to finish first in the Maverick Invitational in Mankato back on Feb. 21, the highest recorded height in the nation for all Division II jumpers.
The mark qualified Brown for the NCAA Division II National Indoor Championships March 13-14 in Birmingham, Alabama. But he didn't get to compete. The season came to abrupt end for him and his teammates on the University of Minnesota State-Mankato men's track team due to the pandemic.
"When my team got to nationals, we practiced there for two days, and I was set to compete on Friday," Brown said. "It was heartbreaking, especially talking to my coach (Brian) Sebera about how hard we worked that indoor season.
"A lot of the seniors were crying because that was their last meet ever," Brown added. "It was hard to see them like that, and it broke me as well."
The NCAA cancelled all sports for the spring, too, so Brown and his fellow teammates didn't get to compete in the outdoor season. But Brown, a junior, still has one more season of eligibility.
Back in December, Brown cleared 7-0 1/2 in the high jump at the Chuck Peterson Open in Mankato, the first competition of the indoor season.
Seven meets later, he hit the 7-foot mark again at the Maverick invite, which was with the third-highest leap in program history.
"When I first made that height, it was amazing," Brown said. "That made me ranked No. 1 in the nation."
Brown competed in the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships last year as a sophomore, finishing ninth with a height of 6-9 3/4.
Brown also won the high jump in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Indoor Championships Feb. 29 with a mark of 6-11 1/2.
Coming out of Prior Lake, Brown started his collegiate track career at Northern State University in South Dakota. He was recruited as a hurdler, and his older brown Deshonn was on the team.
At Prior Lake, Brown qualified for state in the 110 hurdles in his senior season, finishing 13th. He was part of a Lakers' team that won the Section 3AA title as well as the South Suburban Conference Championships and Relays and the Section 3AA True Team crown.
"Hurdling was my passion at the time, and I discovered I was decently good at high jump," Brown said. "I transferred to Minnesota State University Mankato, and I was dealing with an injury. I broke my ankle and my foot, which resulted in me redshirting that year.
"Hurdling became really hard on my body and my ankle," Brown added. "I switched to only high jump."
Brown's hopes for his senior season is get to nationals in both the indoor and outdoor season. And if all goes well, perhaps he can compete at an even high level after he graduates.
"The hardest part of nationals getting cancelled is that I put myself in the best possible position to win ... and it’s sad I couldn’t prove myself," Brown said. "I'm improved a lot over the years by going up over 9 inches from my freshman year.
"Having my brother Deshonn as another one of my coaches also has help a lot," Brown added. "I have one more year and I’m aiming high (after that), which is the Olympics."
In the 2019 USA Track & Field Outdoor Championships, two jumpers had marks of 7-6 1/2, while the third-place finisher reached 7-4. So Brown is not too far behind some of the best jumpers in the U.S.