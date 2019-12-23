Tia Neuharth made her mark on the Division II soccer field at Bemidji State University in more ways than one.
Not only was the 2016 Prior Lake High School graduate a standout defenseman for the Beavers; she excelled in the classroom as well.
Neuharth earned a spot on the United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II Scholar All-America Team. She's a nursing major with a 3.65 GPA.
As a third-team pick, Neuharth is among 40 Division II female student-athletes across the nation to earn that recognition this past season.
To be eligible, Neuharth had to be nominated by her head coach and have at least a 3.30 cumulative GPA. She also had to start more than half of her team's games and be recognized as a top performer.
Neuharth, a team captain the last two years, is a three-time All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference selection and a two-time first-team pick. She's made the NSIC all-academic squad the last three years.
This past season, Neuharth started all 19 games for the Beavers, playing a team-high 1,720 minutes. She helped her defensive unit stop all but eight goals during conference play. She was also selected Preseason NSIC Defensive Player of the Year.
Following the season, Neuharth was named to the United Soccer Coaches All-Central Region First Team for the second straight year. She finished her career as the program's all-time leader in game starts with 78 and was tied for first in total matches played with 79.
Neuharth played 6,554 career minutes; only Alysha Domiano (2007-10) logged more (6,720) for the Bemidji State program. Neuharth scored three career goals, including a pair of game-winners, while adding five assists in her stellar four-year career.
Bemidji State finished this past season with a 12-6-1 overall record, 11-3-1 in the NSIC.
At Prior Lake, Neuharth earned All-South Suburban Conference honors her senior year while also helping the Lakers earn an academic excellence award for team grade-point-average.
The Lakers had a record of 19-6-7 overall in Neuharth's two seasons on the varsity. As a junior, she helped the Lakers reach the Section 2AA title game before falling 1-0 to Eden Prairie. She had three goals and three assists in her final high school season.
Neuharth also helped her Minnesota Thunder Academy summer club team to the 2015 national championship.