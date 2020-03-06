CC McGraw will get to compete with the top collegiate volleyball players in the country.
The 2018 Prior Lake graduate is one of 28 athletes selected for The USA Volleyball's Women's Collegiate National Team. McGraw will be of the Gold roster.
The CNT Gold team will train July 5-12 in Anaheim, California at the American Sports Centers, where it will compete alongside the U.S. Women's National Team as that groups makes final preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games this August.
McGraw, who finished her sophomore season at the University of Minnesota this past fall, and other college players were selected after their U.S. Women's National Team Open Tryouts Feb. 21-23 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
McGraw earned American Volleyball Coaches Association All-America honorable mention honors this past season, and was a All-Big Ten first team selection. The 5-foot-9 libero saw action in 110 of possible 118 sets for the Gophers and ranked first on the team in digs (449) and tied for first in ace serves (27).
McGraw helped the Gophers to a 27-6 overall record and a berth into the NCAA national semifinals in Pittsburgh. Minnesota lost in three sets to Stanford.
Back in the summer of 2019, McGraw was also part of USA Volleyball as a member of the Collegiate National Team that competed against Japan.
McGraw was a five-year letterwinner for Prior Lake and she became the program's first-ever Ms. Baden Volleyball award winner, which goes to the top senior in the state.
McGraw finished her Prior Lake career as the program's all-time leader in ace serves with 152. She ranked second all time with 1,886 career digs. She was a first-team, all-state selection three times, while Bair was twice selected and Francis once.
For more in the U.S. Women's team, go to teamusa.org/USA-Volleyball.