It didn't take long for Alex Pellicci to become the No. 1 goalie for the Harvard University women's hockey team.
The 2021 Prior Lake High School graduate watched a lot from the bench in her first season with the Crimson, starting just three games. But both goalies ahead of her from last year moved on, so the job now belongs to Pellicci.
She's started the first four games in net for Harvard this season, including stopping 26 shots in a 3-0 win over Dartmouth Oct. 21 in an Ivy League game.
It was Pellicci's second-career collegiate shutout. In her three games played last year, she made 22 saves in her second-career start in a 5-0 win over Union College.
Harvard followed its win over Dartmouth with back-to-back 2-1 league losses to Yale and Brown, respectively. Pellicci had a career-best 53 saves against Yale and followed with 30 stops against Brown.
Pellicci is happy with the opportunity to be the Crimson's No. 1 goalie in her just second season on the Division I ice.
"There's been a lot of support from the coaches and the girls on this team who have given me the confidence to play to the best of my abilities," Pellicci told The Harvard Crimson.
Pellicci had a memorable high school career, which included a one-year stint on the Holy Family boys hockey team in the 2019-20 season. She was a junior at the time and was team's backup goalie.
Pellicci made 10 appearances in net that season, including two starts where she won both of them. She finished with a 3.91 goals-against average and an .851 save percentage.
Pellicci came back to Prior Lake for her senior season. She grew up playing in the Prior Lake Hockey Association.
In her one season with the Lakers, Pellicci is one of three finalists for the state's top senior goalie. Prior Lake won just two games that year, but Pellicci certainly did her part with a 3.23 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage with one shutout.
In her final high school game, Pellicci made 50 saves in the Section 2AA quarterfinals as the Lakers hung right with the No. 1 seed, falling 2-0 to Minnetonka.
Pellicci started her high school career for the Holy Family girls team. The team was a co-op program with Waconia when Pellicci started there as a ninth grader.
She was the team's starting goalie in her first-ever varsity season, recording three shutouts with a 2.14 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage.
As a sophomore for Holy Family, Pellicci posted a 1.76 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage and two shutouts, while helping the team to a 16-7-3 overall record.