Alex Pellicci

Alex Pellicci, a 2021 graduate of Prior Lake High School, is playing goalie at the Division I level in the Ivy League for Harvard University.

 Harvard University photo

It didn't take long for Alex Pellicci to become the No. 1 goalie for the Harvard University women's hockey team.

The 2021 Prior Lake High School graduate watched a lot from the bench in her first season with the Crimson, starting just three games. But both goalies ahead of her from last year moved on, so the job now belongs to Pellicci.

