The Prior Lake boys lacrosse team remained perfect in the South Suburban Conference, but not overall.
The fourth-ranked Lakers suffered back-to-back losses for the first time since 2017 when they lost a pair of one-goal games in overtime — 13-12 at No. 2 Chanhassen May 4 and 9-8 to No. 1 Benilde-St. Margaret’s May 6.
Prior Lake (4-2 overall, 4-0 in the SSC) recovered with a 10-8 home win over Farmington in league action May 10.
The loss to Benilde-St. Margaret’s was a rematch of the last three state title games. The Knights beat the Lakers 16-6 for the title last spring, while Prior Lake won 10-8 and 5-3 in the championship games in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
There was no 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the May 6 loss to the Knights, Prior Lake scored five goals in the fourth quarter to get the game tied. The Lakers were down 6-1 at the break.
Senior Dalton Spratt led Prior Lake with three goals and an assist, while seniors Keller Gonyea and Cooper Busch, junior Ben Mickett and sophomores Jack Tocko and Max Anderson also had goals. Senior Justin Simonson picked up an assist.
Senior Ryan Vitters made eight saves in goal for the Lakers.
Against Chanhassen, it was a back-and-fourth contest with the Lakers leading 5-4 at halftime.
Simonson led Prior Lake with three goals and two assists, while Tocko had two goals and two assists and Mickett and Gonyea each finished with two goals and one assist. Anderson, Spratt and Busch also had goals for the Lakers.
Vitters made 10 saves in goal, while junior Luke Bloomer also got time in net, facing four shots.
In the win over Farmington, Anderson led the way for Prior Lake with three goals, while Mickett had two goals and an assist. Busch, Simonson, Spratt, Gonyea and sophomore CJ Sheffield all had one goal.
Simonson finished with two assists, while Busch had one. Vitters made seven stops in goal.
Prior Lake will host No. 3 Shakopee in SSC play May 19 at 5:30 p.m. The Sabers are also 4-0 in the SSC, so that contest could decide the SSC title.
Prior Lake ends the regular season at No. 6 Minnetonka May 24 and at No. 5 Stillwater May 26.
The Section 6 tournament starts May 31 with the quarterfinals. The semifinals are June 7 and the title game is June 9. The higher seed is at home throughout the playoffs.
Prior Lake and No. 10 Rosemount are the only two ranked teams in the field.
The state tournament will start June 14 with the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals June 16 and the title game June 18. Roseville and Stillwater High School are the venues.