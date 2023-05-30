Junior Luke Jacobson and senior Colin Witt needed one a couple more wins to make the Class AA state field.
The duo on the Prior Lake boys tennis team went 3-2 in the Section 2AA doubles tournament, getting to the semifinals May 30 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter but ended finishing fourth.
Jacobson and Witt lost 6-3, 6-1 to Nathan Keese and Brody Barbeau of Minnetonka in the semifinals, before falling 6-4, 6-3 to Jaden Hoffman and Varin Tangeti of Eden Prairie in the third-place match.
Jacobson and Witt won in straight sets in the first three rounds May 27 — 6-0, 6-1 over Dylan Dykstra and Lance Gordon of Worthington, 7-5, 6-2 over Kaleb Kim and Guillaume Bibbee of Mankato East and 6-3, 6-3 over Otarhe Okoh and Aleksi Huson of Shakopee.
Seniors Jake Artang and Ian Hansen also teamed up in doubles for Prior Lake and finished 1-1. They opened with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Leo Waloch and Nathaniel Janssen of New Ulm, before losing 6-1, 7-5 to Sam Gersich and Desmond Johnson of Mankato West in round two.
In singles, senior Nick Scheffert and Soren Featherstone competed for the Lakers, but both lost in the first round.
Scheffert fell 6-1, 6-2 to to Sebastian Hoehn Mankato West, 6-1, 6-2, while Featherstone lost 6-0, 6-0 to Ajay Inampudi of Shakopee 6-0, 6-1.
Team-wise, Prior Lake went 1-1 in section play, earning a 5-2 win over New Ulm in the first round May 17, before falling 5-2 to Shakopee the next day.
The Lakers finished with a 6-10 overall record (4-5 in the South Suburban Conference).
In the win over New Ulm, Prior Lake won all four singles matches in straight sets. Jacobson won at the No. 1 spot (6-1, 6-2), followed by Artang at No. 2 (6-4, 6-2), Witt at No. 3 (6-2, 6-1) and Hansen at No. 4 (6-2, 6-3).
Scheffert and ninth grader Tarun Gopi won No. 2 doubles for the Lakers (6-4, 6-2).
Going into this spring, Prior Lake had made it to the section semifinals six straight years, not including 2020 when there was no season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.