Junior Luke Jacobson and senior Colin Witt needed one a couple more wins to make the Class AA state field.

The duo on the Prior Lake boys tennis team went 3-2 in the Section 2AA doubles tournament, getting to the semifinals May 30 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter but ended finishing fourth.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events