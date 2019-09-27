The Prior Lake girls soccer team snapped a three-game winless skid on the South Suburban Conference road Sept. 26.
The Lakers got three goals senior Sophie Edwards in a 3-0 victory over Burnsville. Senior Katarina Decaroli earned the shutout in goal.
Prior Lake (6-3-3 overall, 3-2-2 in the SSC) is at St. Paul Como Park Sept. 28 in non-league action at 11 a.m.
The Lakers' final two games to end the regular season are SSC ones and both are at home — versus Apple Valley Oct. 1 and against No. 6-ranked Rosemount Oct. 3 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. respectively.
Section 2AA quarterfinal play starts Oct. 8. Top-ranked Edina (12-1) will be the No. 1 seed, followed by No. 7 Minnetonka (9-2-1). Shakopee (7-2-4) looks to be the No. 3 seed, followed by the Lakers.
Other teams in the field include Chaska (6-5-3), Eden Prairie (4-6-1), Chanhassen (2-8-2) and Bloomington Jefferson (3-10-1).
The semifinals are Oct. 10 at the site of the higher seed, while the title game is Oct. 15 at a site to be determined. Minnetonka is the defending champion.
Prior Lake is 2-2-1 against section team so far with losses to Edina and Shakopee, wins over Jefferson and Chaska and a tie with Chanhassen.