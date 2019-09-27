Katarina Decaroli
Buy Now

Senior Katarina Decaroli earned the shutout for Prior Lake in a 3-0 South Suburban Conference win at Burnsville Sept. 26.

 Photo by Tom Schardin

The Prior Lake girls soccer team snapped a three-game winless skid on the South Suburban Conference road Sept. 26.

The Lakers got three goals senior Sophie Edwards in a 3-0 victory over Burnsville. Senior Katarina Decaroli earned the shutout in goal.

Prior Lake (6-3-3 overall, 3-2-2 in the SSC) is at St. Paul Como Park Sept. 28 in non-league action at 11 a.m.

The Lakers' final two games to end the regular season are SSC ones and both are at home — versus Apple Valley Oct. 1 and against No. 6-ranked Rosemount Oct. 3 at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. respectively.

Section 2AA quarterfinal play starts Oct. 8. Top-ranked Edina (12-1) will be the No. 1 seed, followed by No. 7 Minnetonka (9-2-1). Shakopee (7-2-4) looks to be the No. 3 seed, followed by the Lakers.

Other teams in the field include Chaska (6-5-3), Eden Prairie (4-6-1), Chanhassen (2-8-2) and Bloomington Jefferson (3-10-1).

The semifinals are Oct. 10 at the site of the higher seed, while the title game is Oct. 15 at a site to be determined. Minnetonka is the defending champion.

Prior Lake is 2-2-1 against section team so far with losses to Edina and Shakopee, wins over Jefferson and Chaska and a tie with Chanhassen.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events

Recommended for you