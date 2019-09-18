The Prior Lake girls soccer team is starting to gain some steam.
The Lakers earned three straight wins, two in South Suburban Conference play, including a 1-0 home win over Lakeville North Sept. 17.
Prior Lake went into the contest off of a 2-0 win at Chaska Sept. 14 in a battle of Section 2AA foes and a 1-0 overtime home win over Eagan Sept. 12 in league action.
The Lakers (5-2-1 overall, 2-1-1 in the SSC) are home to Shakopee Sept. 19 in SSC play at 7:30 p.m., and home to Chanhassen Sept. 21 at 9 a.m. Both teams are also section foes.
Prior Lake is at Farmington Sept. 24 and at Burnsville Sept. 26 in SSC games at 5 and 7 p.m., respectively.
In the win over Lakeville North, senior Katarina Decaroli made four saves to earn the shutout. Junior Kate Trachsel scored the game's lone goal, tallying in the second half.
Decaroli also had the shutout against Chaska making six saves. She had five stops in the win over Eagan.
Prior Lake has won four of its five games by shutout with Decaroli in the net for each of them.
Prior Lake's defense in front of Decaroli has been stout at times. That unit includes seniors Kylie Weigel and Bryanne Pinkowski, junior Ellen Becken and sophomore Lauren Marquardt.
Junior Sam Meyer had the game-winning goal for the Lakers against Eagan with senior Calyn Schanzenbach getting the assist.
Against Chaska, senior Chloe Ginkel and junior Averie Pritchard had Prior Lake's goals. Junior Brynna Ray picked up an assist. Prior Lake scored both goals in the first half.
The Lakers' final two SSC games are home to Apple Valley Oct. 1 and home to No. 3-ranked Rosemount Oct. 3. Prior Lake also has a non-league game Sept. 28 at St. Paul Como Park.
Rosemount is leading the SSC through four games with a 4-0-0 mark, followed by No. 9 Lakeville South (3-1-0) and the Lakers.
Prior Lake is also seeking a top-four seed in Section 2AA so it can get a home game in the quarterfinals. Second-ranked Edina (9-1) is looking like the No. 1 seed at this point, followed by No. 7 Minnetonka (6-2-1).
Shakopee (5-1-2) is also in hunt for a top-four seed, as is Chaska (4-4-1).
Other teams in the field include Eden Prairie (3-6-1), Chanhassen (2-6-1) and Bloomington Jefferson (1-7-1).
Quarterfinal play starts Oct. 8 with the semifinals Oct. 10. The higher seed is at home in the first two rounds. The championship game is Oct. 15 at a site still to be determined. Minnetonka is the defending champion.
Prior Lake has faced Chanhassen in the section quarterfinals the last years, beating the Storm in 2016 and losing in both 2017 and 2018.
This year's Class AA state tournament starts Oct. 22. The semifinals are Oct. 28 and the title game is Oct. 31 with the final two rounds at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Prior Lake has not made the state field as a Class 2A program. The Lakers qualified for state in Class A in 2002.