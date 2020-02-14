Dawson Garcia went over 30 points for the ninth straight game Feb. 14 in leading the Prior Lake boys basketball team to its fourth straight win.
The senior forward scored 33 points in the Lakers' 76-71 South Suburban Conference home win over No. 10-ranked Lakeville South. Garcia leads the Lakers at 32.2 points per game.
In his last nine games, Garcia is averaging 37.1 points. Garcia was also recently named a finalist for the state's Mr. Basketball Award.
Prior Lake (14-7 overall, 11-3 in the SSC) is back on the league court Feb. 20 versus No. 2 Eastview at 7 p.m. The Lightning won the first meeting 75-66 back on Jan. 21, with Garcia netting a season-low 14 points.
In the win over Lakeville South, the Lakers jumped out to a 37-24 lead at the break and then held off the Cougars in the second half.
Senior Tyree Ihenacho scored 10 points for Prior Lake, while senior Nate Bach scored 8. Seniors Dylan Bair and DJ Doyen both scored 7 points, while sophomore Malcolm Jones had 6 and junior Tommy Mestnik chipped in 5.