Dawson Garcia led the Lakers to a win in the South Suburban Conference opener.
The 6-foot-11 senior forward recorded his third career 40-point game with 42 points in the No. 3-ranked Lakers' 81-55 victory versus Rosemount Dec. 17.
It was a tight game at the break with Prior Lake leading by just 3 (34-31). But Garcia took over the second half. Through four games, he's leading the Lakers at 34.2 points per game.
Garcia is also closing in on Jon Sobaski, Prior Lake's all-time leading scorer. The 2014 graduate finished his career with the Lakers with 1,512 points.
Garcia, who recently signed to play Division I basketball next year at Marquette University, needs 140 points to pass Sobaski, so that could happen sometime in mid-January.
Prior Lake (3-1 overall) will close out 2019 in the Granite City Classic at St. Cloud State University Dec. 27-28, taking on No. 5 Park Center in the first game at 5:15 p.m. and Maple Grove in the second game at 1 p.m.
The Lakers will open the New Year with three straight road games against Apple Valley Jan. 2, Chanhassen Jan. 3 and No. 6 Shakopee Jan. 7. All three will start at 7 p.m.
Apple Valley and Shakopee are SSC games. Chanhassen and the Sabers are Section 2AAAA foes.
If Garcia doesn't get the scoring mark after that stretch of games, he will likely break it at home versus Farmington Jan. 14 or Eagan Jan. 17 in league play.
Against Rosemount, seniors Tyree Ihenacho and Dylan Bair were also in double figures for Prior Lake with 12 and 11 points respectively. Sophomore Malcolm Jones chipped in 9.