Dawson Garcia became the Prior Lake boys basketball team's all-time leading scorer Jan. 7, but in defeat.
The 6-foot-11 senior forward scored 22 points in the Lakers' 80-63 loss at No. 6-ranked Shakopee in South Suburban Conference play. He needed 18 points to surpass 2014 Prior Lake graduate Jon Sobaski, who finished his Lakers' career with 1,512 points.
Garcia has scored 1,517 career points since joining the Lakers' varsity as a ninth-grader.
Prior Lake went into the game with the Sabers off of a 86-64 win at Chanhassen Jan. 3 in a battle of Section 2AAAA foes and an 80-58 victory at Apple Valley Jan. 2 in SSC play.
Garcia, who signed to play Division I next year at Marquette University, led the Lakers with 33 and 39 points respectively in those two wins.
Prior Lake (5-4 overall, 2-1 in the SSC) closed out 2019 in St. Cloud at the Granite City Classic Dec. 27-28, losing 82-68 to No. 2 Park Center and 70-64 to Champlin Park.
The Lakers opened the season ranked No. 2 in the state, but have dropped out of the top 10.
Shakopee is also a Section 2AAAA foe and the Lakers are 2-2 against potential future playoff opponents with their wins over Chanhassen and Minnetonka (89-68) and the other loss to No. 1 Eden Prairie (79-58).
Against Shakopee, Prior Lake opened the game on a 7-0 run. But by halftime, the Lakers were down 39-31. The Sabers had four players in double figures, while Garcia was the only Laker with 10-plus points.
Sophomore Malcolm Jones scored 6 for Prior Lake, while junior Tommy Mestnik and senior Nate Bach both had 5.
In the win over Chanhassen, senior Dylan Bair and Jones reached double figures with 15 and 12 points, respectively. Mestnik and Bach both scored six.
Garcia grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out six assists. Jones has 12 boards and two blocks.
Against Apple Valley, the Lakers led 34-23 at the break and cruised from there. Bair finished with 18 points, while junior Kyle McCullough scored 7. Garcia pulled down 19 rebounds, while Jones had 10.
Prior Lake is back on the league court Jan. 10 at No. 10 Lakeville South. The Lakers follow with SSC home games versus Farmington Jan. 14 and Eagan Jan. 17 and are also home to New Prague Jan. 18. All games start at 7 p.m.
Through nine games, Garcia is leading the Lakers at 30.6 points per game, while pulling down an average of 11.8 rebounds. Senior Tyree Ihenacho, who missed Chanhassen and Apple Valley games with an illness, is averaging 12.0 points per contest heading into the Lakeville South game.
Ihenacho is a big part of the Lakers' pressure defense as well as a slashing scorer on offense. If Prior Lake wants to get back to the Section 2AAAA title game this year and get to state for the first time as a Class 4A program, it will need to get some more balanced scoring.
The Lakers would be seeded No. 4 right now behind Eden Prairie (11-0), Shakopee (8-2) and No. 5 Chaska (9-2).
Other records in the field include Edina (6-4), Minnetonka (5-5), Bloomington Jefferson (4-6) and Chanhassen (1-10).
Eden Prairie beat Prior Lake 62-45 in the section title game last winter. The Lakers finished with a program-best 25 wins (25-4).
Before last season, Prior Lake had never made it to a section final as a Class 4A program. It joined that class at the start of the 2003-04 season.
Prior Lake won back-to-back Class AA state titles in 1977 and 1978 with 24-1 and 24-4 records, respectively.