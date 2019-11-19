Dawson Garcia will make his college choice Nov. 20.
The 6-foot-10, 215-pound senior forward on the Prior Lake boys basketball team will announce his decision in the main gym at the high school at 3:30 p.m. The 5-star recruit by rivals.com has narrowed his choice to Marquette, Indiana, Memphis and Minnesota.
Garcia is ranked the No. 36 prospect in the country by rivals.com in the 2020 graduation class. He has been member of the Prior Lake varsity since he was a ninth-grader. He led the team in scoring last season, averaging 27.5 points per game, while pulling down 11 rebounds.
Prior Lake finished last season with a 25-4 overall record (16-2 in the South Suburban Conference). The 25 wins were a program-best. The Lakers also played in their first section final as a Class 4A program, falling to Eden Prairie in the title game.
This past summer, Garcia led USA Basketball to the gold medal in the FIBA 3-on-3 U18 World Cup in Mongolia. He was named the tournament's most valuable player.
Team USA finished with a perfect 7-0 mark, beating Turkey 16-12 in the gold medal game.