Ashley George led way for the Prior Lake Alpine ski teams Jan. 7 at Buck Hill in Burnsville.
The junior finished third overall with a combined time of 43.80 on her two runs to help the Lakers finished fourth in the team standings with 326.5 points. Eagan won (409.5).
On the boys side, Lakeville South was first (384), while Prior Lake took fifth (235).
The Lakers return to action at Buck Hill Jan. 14 at 3:30 p.m.
The Laker girls had three skiers in the top 15 Jan. 7 with sophomore Emma Gannon taking 13th (51.66) and seventh-grader Annabel McCann in 15th (51.98).
Sophomore Meg May was 22nd (53.84), while senior Sophie Gannon ended up 29th (57.39) and sophomore Abby Warmhoff took 35th (61.90).
On the boys side, eighth-grader Blake Stout led the Lakers, finishing 24th (52.29).
Ninth-grader Soren Featherstone was 26th (53.43), followed by sophomore Zander Leining (32nd, 54.24), junior Rafe Walter (38th, 55.95), eighth-grader Braden Doboer (39th, 56.41) and seventh-grader Brad Stout (40th, 57.15).