Ashley George has a set new standard for the Prior Lake alpine ski teams.
The junior qualified for state for the fifth straight year Feb. 4 in the Section 6 competition at Buck Hill in Burnsville. She finished third overall in the girls race with a combined time of 53.01 on her two runs.
George is the only skier in Laker history to make five state competitions in her career.
The top-two section teams make the state field, along with the top 10 individuals not on the advancing squads. The state met is set for Feb. 13 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
George finished 18th at state last year with a combined time of 1:16.29. As a ninth-grader, she finished 11th. She was also 39th in her first state appearance as a seventh-grader, and 80th as an eighth-grader.
George was the only Laker to make the state field. The girls ended up seventh in the section team standings with 295 points. Lakeville North (401) won the title, while Edina was second (390).
On the boys side, the Lakers finished 13th out of 19 schools with 224 points. Lakeville South claimed the crown (411), and Edina was runner-up (393).
Josh Carlson had the best finish for the boys team. The junior finished 22nd overall with a combined time of 54.09.
Sophomore Zander Leining was the Lakers' next-best finishing taking 57th (1:01.5). He was followed by eighth-grader Blake Stout in 58th (1:02.60), ninth-grader Soren Featherstone in 63rd (1:03.30), junior Rafe Walter in 79th (1:09.90) and eighth-grader Braden DeBoer in 84th (1:16.80).
For the Prior Lake girls, sophomore Meg May had the team's next-best finish behind George, finishing 41st (1:04.40).
Sophomore Emma Gannon ended up 43rd (1:05.50) for the girls, ahead of sophomore Abby Warmhoff in 58th (1:11.10), senior Sophie Gannon in 60th (1:11.70) and senior Lily Benko in 71st (1:14.20).