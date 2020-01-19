The Prior Lake dance team seems ready for the Section 1AAA competition.
The Lakers were second in high kick and third in jazz at the Wayzata Invitational Jan. 18, which featured many of the state's best programs.
The host Trojans won both dances with 3 ranking points in each. Wayzata is also the defending state champions in both dances.
Prior Lake finished with 7 rank points in high kick. Eden Prairie (10.5) was third in the 11-team field ahead of Anoka (13) and Lakeville North (15).
In jazz, the Lakers had 8 rank points, which was one back of runner-up Lakeville North. Eden Prairie was fourth (12) and Anoka was fifth (17.5).
The Section 1AAA competition is Feb. 8 at Bloomington Kennedy. Prior Lake will be trying to get to state in both dances for a third straight season. The top three teams make the Class 3A state field in both jazz and high kick.
The Lakers will participate in the Eastview Showcase Jan. 28 to get ready for sections. The annual event is not a scored competition, but instead it allows programs to compete in front of judges to get feedback on their routines.
This year's state competition is scheduled for Feb. 14-15 at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Jazz is the first day, and high kick is the second day. Wayzata is the defending champion in both dances.
Prior Lake finished fifth in jazz last year at state and ended up eighth in high kick. The Lakers have been strong in jazz for a while. The team has made state seven straight years and have been in the finals (top six) the last four seasons.
Prior Lake's best finish is fifth, which it also achieved in 2017. The Lakers were sixth at state in both 2018 and 2016, 10th in both 2014 and 2015, and 11th in 2013.
In high kick, Prior Lake's was sixth in 2018 in the program's first-ever state appearance in that dance.