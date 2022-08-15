Elko Speedway

Chad Walen of Prior Lake spins out in Late Models action at Elko Speedway Aug. 13. Walen is second in the points standings in the division.

 Image by The Racing Connection

Jacob Goede has made his move to the top of the points standings in the Late Models division at Elko Speedway.

The driver from Carver captured one of the two features in racing action Aug. 13, as well as the qualifying heat, to move ahead of Chad Walen of Prior Lake.

Tags

Tom Schardin covers sports for Savage and Prior Lake. He is dependable, sarcastic and always joking around. Tom enjoys running and swimming and is often busy coaching his two kids' sports teams.

Events