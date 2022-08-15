Jacob Goede has made his move to the top of the points standings in the Late Models division at Elko Speedway.
The driver from Carver captured one of the two features in racing action Aug. 13, as well as the qualifying heat, to move ahead of Chad Walen of Prior Lake.
Goede has 716 points through seven weeks of racing, 11 points better than Walen. Goede has won the last eight Late Models points titles.
Jake Ryan of Elko is a distant third in points with 656, while Jeremy Wolff of Chaska is in fifth place (645) and Bryce Blohm of Prior Lake sits in seventh (580).
Billy Mohn of Lakeville was the other feature winner Aug. 13. Walen was second in the first feature and ninth in the second one. Blohm ended up third in the second feature, while Wolff was fifth in the first one.
Meanwhile, there's a tight points race in the Bandoleros division between Danny Mann of Elko and Mark Anderson of Arden Hills. Mann has a four-point over Anderson with 546 points.
Leighton Rose of Elko is in third place (535), while Ayden Brockhouse of Shakopee is fourth (510) and Jake Lipinski of Jordan is seventh (414).
Anderson and Mann were the two feature winners Aug. 13. Brockhouse finished fourth in both races, while Lipinski was sixth in the first race.
In Power Stocks, Michael Stoer of Prior Lake claimed the first feature and ended up fourth in the second one with Jesse Fischer of Eagan winning.
Doug Brown of Prior Lake was 13th in the first race, followed by Dave Montour of Shakoee in 14th and Payton Letcher of Prior Lake in 15th. Brown was also 10th in the second race.
In the point standings, Stoer remains in second place with 761 points, which is 47 back of the leader, Nick Oxborough of Lakeville. Joe Prusak of Clayton, Wisconsin, is third (734), while Lectcher is in the ninth spot (470).
In Legends, Colin Stocker of Farmington leads the points race (741), followed by Baiden Heskett of Hastings (720). Jon Lemke of Savage is third place (651), while Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee is in sixth place (490).
In racing action Aug. 13, Heskett won the first feature, while Tim Brockhouse of Shakopee ended up third, followed by Lemke in fourth and Ayrton Brockhouse was seventh. Justin Kimball of Prior Lake was 14th.
In the second race, Heskett earned the checkered flag again, followed by Ayrton Brockhouse in third, Lemke in fifth, Tim Brockhouse in seventh and Kimball in 13th.
Lemke won the qualifying heat.
In Thunder Cars, Dillon Sellner of Randolph captured the first feature, while Conrad Jorgenson of Lakeville won the second one.
Adam Wiebusch of Shakopee had a fourth-place showing in the first race and was sixth in the second one. Dave Robinson of Prior Lake was 10th in the first feature.
Sellner and Jorgenson sit atop the points race. Sellner has 815 points, 19 better than Jorgenson.
Brent Kane of Lonsdale is third (749), followed by Wiebusch in fourth (706). Tony Holm of Prior Lake is ninth (494).
The season ends at Elko Sept. 24. For more on the New Market track, go to elkospeedway.com.