Chad Walen took home the checkered flag in the in the Automobile Racing Club's Series Menards 250 at Elko Speedway June 24.
The driver from Prior Lake won the Late Models division, beating Jacob Goede of Carver to the finish line. Goede has won the last 10 points titles in that division.
Michael Ostdiek of Lakeville ended up third, while Jeremy Wolff of Chaska finished 11th.
Thunder Cars and Power Stocks were also in action in the Menards 250 with Taylor Goldman of Minneapolis winning the Thunder Cars crown and Jesse Fisher of Eagan taking home the Power Stocks title.
Tony Holm of Prior Lake was sixth in the Thunder Cars, while Michael Stoer of Prior Lake finished third in Power Stocks.
All five divisions of racing were in action July 1 at Elko Speedway with 10 different drivers capturing feature races.
Goede won the first Late Models race followed by Jake Ryan of New Market in second and Billy Mohn of New Market in third. Wolff ended up in fifth place and Walen was 13th.
In the second race, Ryan was victorious, followed by Ryan Varner of Mayer in second and Goede in third. Wolff again finished fifth, while Walen moved up to ninth place.
In Thunder Cars, Tommy Sorem earned the checkered flag in the first race with Brent Kane of Lonsdale taking second and Dillon Sellner of Randolph finishing third. Holm ended up in fourth place.
Holm was also fourth in second feature behind Kane, Sellner and Sorem, respectively.
In Power Stocks, Stoer made a run at the top spot in the first feature taking second behind Dustin Mann of New Market. Fischer was third, while Peyton Letcher of Prior Lake ended up ninth.
In the second feature, Stoer ended up third behind both Jimmie Jorgenson of Lakeville and Fischer, respectively. Letcher was ninth again.
In the Legends, Robby Carter of Lakeville won the first feature, followed by Ayrton Brockhouse of Shakopee in second and Ryan Johnson of Minneapolis in third.
Ayden Brockhouse of Shakopee ended up 13th, while Justin Kimball of Prior Lake took 23rd.
In the second race, Ayrton Brockhouse was again in the runner-up spot, but this time behind Collin Stocker of Farmington. Johnson ended up third.
Ayden Brockhouse was again in the 13th spot, while Kimball moved up to 19th place.
In Bandoleros, Leighton Rose of New Market captured the first feature, followed by Jackson Kottschade of Ramsay in second and Colton Roe Pershall of Sartell in third.
Thomas Poretsky of Prior Lake took ninth place. He was also ninth in the second race, which was won by Kottschade. Pershall took second, while Christopher Flynn of Farmington finished third.
Following the Menards 250, the points leader in Bandoleros was Rose with 193 points, eight better than Kottschade. Poretsky was in eighth place with 125 points.
Baiden Heskett of Hastings has the points lead in Legends with 253 points, seven better than Ayrton Brockhouse and eight clear of Stocker. Ayden Brockhouse is in 13th place (108).
In Late Models, Goede is in the lead with 295 points, followed by Ryan (283). Walen is in fourth place (238) with Wolff in 11th place (179).
Kane has the points lead in Thunder Cars (240), followed by Sellner (235). Holm is back in seventh place (126), while Wolff is in 10th (97).
In Power Stocks, Julie Jorgenson of Lakeville and Mann are tied for the lead with 224 points. Stoer sits in fifth place (214), while Letcher is in 10th (108).
For more on racing at Elko go to elkospeedway.com.