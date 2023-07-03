Elko Speedway

A big crowd was on hand June 24 at Elko Speedway to watch Automobile Racing Club of America Menards 250, which was won by Chad Walen of Prior Lake.

Chad Walen took home the checkered flag in the in the Automobile Racing Club's Series Menards 250 at Elko Speedway June 24.

The driver from Prior Lake won the Late Models division, beating Jacob Goede of Carver to the finish line. Goede has won the last 10 points titles in that division.

Tags

Events