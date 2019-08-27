It was Tribute night on the oval at Elko Speedway Aug. 24.
The 26th annual Dwain Behrens Memorial and the seventh annual Scott Kingery Memorial were the feature events in both Late Models and Thunder Cars, respectively.
The overall winner in Late Models was Jacob Goede of Carver. That was determined by adding up the two places in the two feature races with the lowest number winning. Goede was second in the first first race and seventh in the second one.
Joe Neisius won the first Late Models race, while Nick Murgic claimed the second one.
In Thunder Cars, Jermey Wolff of Chaska was the overall winner finishing runner-up in both features. Eric Campbell of Londsale won the first race, while Paul Neisius took the second one.
Other feature winners included Baiden Heskett of Farmington in the first Great North Legends race and Austin Jahr of Farmington in the second one, Darin Patnode of Lonsdale in the first Power Stocks race and Michael Stoer of Prior Lake in the second one and Alex Hartwig of Portage, Wisconsin in both Bandoleros races.
Racing action continues at Elko Aug. 31 starting at 6 p.m. For more information, go to elkospeedway.com or call 952-461-7223.
In the first Late Models race, Neisius started on the pole and took the lead off the start. The race went cautionless and Neisius never lost the top spot, winning by 0.706 seconds over Goede.
Nick Panitzke started 10th on the grid and finished third. Michael Ostdiek was fourth and Dylan Moore was fifth.
In the second race, Michael Haggar grabbed the early lead and extended it to a large margin until a caution flag tightened up the field on lap 13. Murgic challenged Haggar for the lead and the two broke away from the field and went side by side until lap 19 when Murgic took over the top spot.
Haggar stayed close and again went wheel to wheel with Murgic right until the end. In a frantic race to the checkered flag, but Murgic outlasted Haggar by just 0.167 for the win. Adam Bendzick was third, followed by Bryan Wrolstad and Moore.
In the season points race, Goede has a commanding 101-point lead over Chris Marek of Lakeville.
In the first Thunder Cars race, Neisius took the early lead until Campbell made a daring three-wide pass for the lead on lap four. Campbell never looked back and won by one second over Wolff.
Bryce Blohm was third, followed by Conrad Jorgenson and Ted Ruevers.
In the second race, Tony Holm took the early lead until Neisius grabbed the top spot on lap seven. A series of caution flags reset the field and Reuvers took over the top spot on lap 11.
The racing was fast and furious when Neisius retook the lead on lap 15, but he couldn’t hold back Wolff, who made his way to challenge for the top spot on lap 18. The two drivers were glued together the last couple of laps and they crossed the finish line together with Neisius being declared the winner by 0.006.
In the season points race, Jorgenson owns a slim 13-point advantage over Blohm.
In first Great North Legends race, Luke Allen took the early lead until Jahr grabbed the top spot on lap eight. Jahr got in an incident with Cole Klein and they both were sent to the back of the pack.
The lead was handed back to Allen and he was challenged by Robby Carter, who finally took the lead on lap 12. The carousel at the top continued as Heskett took the lead and edged Carter at the finish line by 0.029 seconds.
Colin Stocker was third, followed Allen and Michael Hanson.
In the second race, Joe Valento took the early lead. On lap five, Jahr grabbed it and never looked back. He held off Klein by 1.286 seconds at the stripe. Jon Lemke was third, followed by Heskett and Carter.
In the season points race, Klein has 10-point lead over Jahr.
In the first Power Stocks race, Patnode was challenged by Julie Jorgenson for much of the 20-lap event. After a couple caution periods and a lot of side-by-side racing, Patnode held off Jorgenson by 0.595 seconds at the finish line.
Stoer was third, followed by Taylor Goldman and Joe Prusak.
In the second race, Tom Quade had the early lead until Goldman passed him for the lead. The two had contact and spun out, sending Quade to the back of the pack and Goldman could not continue the race.
Stoer acquired the lead and he held back the many challenges by Oxborough to win by 0.760 seconds. Jorgenson was third, followed by Prusak and Patnode.
In the season points race, Oxborough leads Stoer by 16 points.
In Bandoleros, Hartwig's two wins give six feature victories on the season. He leads the season points race by 44 over Ayrton Brockhouse.