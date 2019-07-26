The 2019 Herb Brooks Golf Classic will be held Aug. 12 at the Victory Links Golf Course at the National Sports Center in Blaine with a shotgun start at noon.

The mission for the Herb Brooks Golf Classic to provide hockey-related opportunities at no cost to children ages 4 to 17.

The cost to register is $1,500 per foursome or $400 for an individual. There are complimentary driving range balls and a putting green. The format is a four-person scramble. A cookout lunch is also provided.

After golf, there's a social for awards the announcement of the 2019 Herb Brooks Hall of Fame winner.

For more information, go to herbbrooksfoundation.com.

