The Prior Lake football team was seeking its first 3-0 start since joining the big-school class in 2003.
But the No. 5-ranked Lakers fell just short at home Sept. 13, falling 14-10 to No. 4 Wayzata. The Trojans went on a 95-yard scoring drive that ate up more more than eight minutes of the clock in the fourth quarter en route to the win.
Prior Lake (2-1) had a chance late in the game to a game-winning drive. The Lakers had the ball with 3:23 left to play and had a couple of positive plays, but penalties negated them.
Prior Lake was called for a chop block on a long run to the outside that put the team near the Trojans' 30-yard line. Before the next play, the bench was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, which pushed the Lakers back 15 more yards.
That left Prior Lake with a 3rd-and-46, before an interception ended the contest.
Prior Lake was also called for illegal block in the back on its last drive, which negated a 15-yard play. And on Wayzata's late scoring drive, the Lakers were called for pass interference on 3rd-and-7 inside their own 20-yard line, which gave the Trojans and first down on the 11-yard line.
So it was a tough finish for the Lakers and head coach Matt Gegenheimer, who was frustrated with the flags in the final three minutes.
"I’d like to have the kids decide the game in the end," Gegenheimer told the Minnesota Football Hub.
Prior Lake was down 7-3 at the half, getting a 34-yard field goal from junior Josh Keller in the second quarter. Wayzata opened the scoring with a 2-yard scoring run on the first play of the second frame.
Prior Lake took took the lead in the quarter on junior Tyler Shaver's 1-yard touchdown run. The play was set up when senior quarterback Nate Raddatz hit senior Parker Ellis on a 40-yard pass where Ellis fell a yard short of the end zone.
Prior Lake's next two games will be on the road, playing at Edina Sept. 20 at 7 p.m and at Lakeville South Sept. 27. Both start at 7 p.m.