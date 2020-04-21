The Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake has opened its outdoor ranges, with some restrictions.
Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order April 17 to allow some outdoor recreational activities during the state's stay-at-home order.
The Minneapolis Gun Club will have some temporary rules for shooters to follow to use the facility. They are:
- Use of the ranges is by appointment only, and all shooting will be done in consecutive rounds. Upon completion, shooters must leave the grounds, and there will be no socializing on club property.
- Shooters aren't allowed in the club house.
- Shooters won't be allowed to touch or adjust the equipment, including voice calls and card readers.
- All skeet shooting will be done in squads of three or fewer by appointment. Social distancing must be observed with 15 minutes per round in the schedule.
- All trap rounds will be done in squads of five or fewer by appointment with social distancing.
- Five stand will be limited to squads of five or fewer by appointment.
The executive order does not allow for leagues, competitions or tournaments.
More information is available at mplsgunclub.com.